The Best Crosshairs in Valorant; VCT LOCK IN Pro Player Edition!

This article will take a look at the crosshair settings for 8 of the most useful Valorant crosshairs from VCT LOCK IN players. Details below.

VCT LOCK IN has been one of the most hype events in the current timeline of the game. There are still a lot of games left for the event. Before the event ends, let us take a look at some of the best professional player crosshairs; VCT LOCK IN edition. This list will have 7 to 8 players we will look at. Without further ado, let us look at their crosshair!

Valorant Crosshair Settings Ft. VCT LOCK IN Megastars!

Any crosshair in the game has to be visible enough and have a vibrant color so you know where you are aiming. That is why, we will take a look at the crosshairs that will give you a clear Line of Sight.

#8 – SEN TenZ

TenZ performed relatively well in this event but came up short. Fnatic managed to dominate the NA Team. However, SEN TenZ’s crosshair game has to be appreciated; simple and effective.

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Center Dot : Off

: Off Show Inner Lines: On 1/4/2/2

On 1/4/2/2 Firing Error : Off

: Off Movement Error: Off

#7 – KC Nivera

Nivera was instrumental in helping Karmine Corp win crucial rounds and the game against FPX. However, in their second match, LOUD proved too powerful as they took the match 2-0. We assure you that there are great things in the future for Nivera.

Color : White

: White Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On 1/2/1/2

: On 1/2/1/2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

#6 – NRG s0m

S0m proved that he can hang with the best in this tournament. People were doubting him as a controller, being a replacement for Marved but he showed up and played at his best. However, NRG lost to LOUD in one of the best matches we have ever seen in Pro Valorant.

Color : White

: White Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On 1/2/1/2

: On 1/2/1/2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

#5 – C9 Yay

People expected great things from El Diablo, and he delivered. However, their reign was cut short by the dominant DRX. Yay was cut from C9 quite recently. The future is uncertain for one of the best NA players in the world as of yet.

Color : White

: White Outlines : Off

: Off Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On 1/4/2/0

: On 1/4/2/0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

#4 – NAVI cNED

cNED is back. And it feels like he never left. His reign in NAVI along with the core of former FPX members has just begun. They dominated any team in the tournament they went up against. Their showdown against Fnatic will be one for the ages as two of the giants in EMEA face off against each other.

Color : Green

: Green Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 245

: 245 Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On 1/3/2/2

: On 1/3/2/2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

#3 – Fnatic Boaster

The mastermind IGL of Fnatic; Boaster has been influential in the victories of Fnatic leading up to the semi-finals. His strat calling has been flawless, he might not deliver in the kills front, but he has Derke, Alfajer, Leo, and Chronicle for that.

Color : Green

: Green Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 2

: 2 Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On 1/6/2/2

: On 1/6/2/2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

#2 – DRX Stax

Another IGL has stepped up to the plate. Stax is one of the most iconic Valorant players of all time and is a master IGL. His consistency is unmatched and his mechanical aim is second to none. He was instrumental in the game against C9 and a huge part of why DRX is in the Semis.

Color : Green

: Green Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On 1/3/2/2

: On 1/3/2/2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

#1 – LOUD aaspas

Arguably the best Jett in the world besides Derke and Yay, aaspas is the cornerstone for LOUD. His aggressiveness matched with his confidence gives him a high ACS and K.D. to be considered one of the best players in the game. All eyes will be on him against DRX in the semis.

Color : Green

: Green Outlines : On

: On Outline Opacity : 1

: 1 Outline Thickness : 1

: 1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Inner Lines : On 0/3/1/2

: On 0/3/1/2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Those are all the important crosshairs in Valorant which are also the most stable and reliable. For more Valorant content stay tuned at The SportsRush!

