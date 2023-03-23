FIFA 23 Title Update 9 out now: Full patch notes

This week, women’s football gets more representation with the UEFA Women’s Champions League coming to FIFA 23. Additionally, a bunch of new kits are being shipped alongside balance changes. Driven ground passes are now more accurate, sprint stats have been changed for a few players, and interceptions have been readjusted. Here’s a look at everything new in the FIFA 23 update.

The biggest competition in women’s club football has arrived in #FIFA23! 🏆 Play the @UWCL now! pic.twitter.com/3c6X4dWTqw — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 22, 2023

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added the UEFA Women`s Champions League (UWCL) to the Kick Off and Tournaments.

Added the National Women`s Soccer League (NWSL) to Kick Off, Online Seasons and Friendlies, as well as Tournaments.

Added four new Women`s clubs: Real Madrid C.F., VFL Wolfsburg, Juventus, and Eintracht Frankfurt

Updated some kits, star heads, competition bios, tifos, credits, logos, armbands, badges, anthems, substitution boards, stadia, balls, ad boards, tattoos, facial accessories, trophies, and pitch flags.

Added ten new signature celebrations.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Players with the Explosive AcceleRATE archetype now accelerate slightly faster during the early stages of a requested sprint.

When intercepting the ball while jockeying, the player is now better able to take control of the ball instead of it bouncing away from the player.

Increased accuracy of Driven Ground Passes made to teammates ahead of the ball carrier, in situations where the passer is under no pressure from defenders.

Improved contextual logic when determining if a Standing Tackle request should lead to a defending player performing a Standing Tackle or a Push/Pull. This change will result in more Standing Tackles being performed than Pushes or Pulls, in some situations.

Slightly increased the likelihood of a knuckleball shot occurring when requesting a Power Shot.

Decreased the speed that the ball can travel at from a free kick taken with the outside of the foot.

Slightly decreased the range required for a defender to attempt a tackle without being requested to do so.

Increased consistency of flicking the ball if the ball was in the air.

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, a player could take longer than intended to start sprinting with the ball when a sprint was requested.

Goalkeepers could have sometimes anticipated shots too quickly. This was most noticeable in 1 on 1 situations.

Improved referee logic when determining potential penalty kick fouls near the edge of the box.

In rare cases, the camera would not position itself as intended for penalty kicks.

When performing a tackle near the touchline, defenders could sometimes kick the ball out of play more often than intended.

FIFA Ultimate Team™

Addressed the following issue:

A stability issue could occur in Co-Op Friendlies.

The update has begun rolling out on all platforms including PC (EA app/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.