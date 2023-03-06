Gekko in Valorant: When will Agent 22 be available for players?

Riot Games has unveiled the newest edition to its ever-expanding lineup of Agents. Agent 22 or Gekko in Valorant will be the newest agent in the game. With a distinct personality and even better abilities, Gekko has already grabbed the attention of players in the game. But when will he be available for all?

Confirmed to be released with Ep 6 Act 2, Gekko can be accessed by players on March 7/8 2023. While it will only be possible after server maintenance, players will get to play the agent as per their region.

When will Gekko be available in Valorant Ep 6 Act 2?

While Agent 22 was showcased at the VCT LOCK IN, players are yet to see him in-game. After the patch is released, Gekko will be dropping along with a battle pass, and Oni 2.0 skin bundle. Since the timing of the drop will differ according to the time zone players are in, here are various time zones along with when the servers are taken down for maintenance.

Asia Pacific: March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST.

March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST. Brazil: March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST

March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST Europe: March 7, 2023, 20:00 PST

March 7, 2023, 20:00 PST Korea: March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST

March 7, 2023, 14:00 PST Latin America: March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST

March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST North America: March 7, 2023, 06:00 PST

The server usually goes down for a few hours, and after it is back, players will get to see the Gekko. From what we know so far about Gekko, it does look like an interesting agent that has distinctive abilities and ultimate. Besides that, he also looks very cool.

What are Gekko’s abilities?

Gekko has three abilities and one ultimate ability. These are Wingman, Thrash, Dizzy, and Mosh Pit. Wingman has had the most attention, and rightfully so. It can help players plant or defuse the Spike. Additionally, if players don’t have the Spike, it can also help them find enemies.

Mosh Pit, is the second ability. It is very close to the Molly that Viper uses. With a larger splash ability, it will kill enemies who come in contact with it for a long duration.

Dizzy is the next ability. It is the most effective ability if players want to blind their opponents for five seconds. While it may not sound like much, being unable to do anything for those five seconds is annoying.

Gekko’s ultimate ability is Thrash. Gekko will be able to control Thrash and unleash it in the direction of the enemies. Players will be able to pick up the orb and unleash it one more time during the round.

