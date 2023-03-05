HomeSearch

Counter Strike 2 rumors heat up as Richard Lewis calls it ‘very real’

Danyal Arabi
|Published 05/03/2023

Counter Strike 2 rumors heat up as Richard Lewis calls it 'very real'

Despite being a meme for years, it seems Counter Strike 2 is finally happening. Earlier last month, the CS:GO Twitter page changed its banner to simply say ‘Counter-Strike.’ which was the first indication of something to come. Not long after, it was discovered that the Nvidia driver profiles for Counter-Strike were updated with “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe” executables.

Now, veteran CS:GO reporter Richard Lewis has stated that CS 2 is “not only real but it’s coming very soon.”

Also read: 50 Cent posts cryptic Vice City teaser, potentially hinting at GTA 6

Richard Lewis believes Counter Strike 2 is “right around the corner”

Earlier today, Richard Lewis took to Twitter to publish his findings regarding the future of Counter-Strike. The former caster stated that sources close to the title have confirmed a few development details and alleges that the betta for the game is coming this month, with April 1 being the latest date by which it will arrive.

In terms of naming, Richard Lewis suggests that it will most likely be called Counter-Strike 2 at launch. As of now, it is not known if this will be released alongside CS: GO or whether a Dota 2-esque Source 2 merger is on the cards.

Richard Lewis also states that a few professional CS: GO players have been flown out to Valve HQ to test the game, meaning that it’s almost ready for release. Technical details of whether or not CS 2 matchmaking will feature 128 tick servers are unknown at the moment. However, fans shouldn’t expect a main release any time soon.

The beta for CS 2 is expected to take a while, allowing the developers to iron out everything and make it an esports-worthy title. Additionally, balance and meta changes will require extensive testing before the game can reach players’ hands.

Also read: GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for March 02, 2023

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi