Genshin Impact 3.5 Live Stream: Date, Time and Rewards

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is just around the corner. Live stream details for the same are out now. As usual, the announcement will give players a glimpse of what to expect from the new update. In addition to that, the live stream will also reward players with primogems.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 live stream.

Also read: Minecraft: Top 5 Animals You Should Consider Taming in The Game!

Genshin Impact 3.5 live stream details

Version 3.5 Special Program Preview Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/VKjg9PFZNK — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 15, 2023

The Genshin Impact 3.5 live stream will start on February 17, 2023 (UTC-5). Travelers can expect the focus of this update to move away from the Sumeru region. The 3.4 update introduced the Desert of Hadramaveth and a lot of quests with it.

The live stream will also introduce two new characters: Dehya and Miko. A lot of leaks regarding their abilities and the use of those abilities are also available. Material details along with gameplay have also been leaked so that players can pre-farm.

Genshin 3.5 banners and reruns

A quick overview of 3.5: 1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

9. Alice — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) January 18, 2023

The live stream will also shed light on the kind of banner reruns players can expect when the update is officially out. These are the expected reruns that players could see:

Cyno

Eula

Klee

Shenhe

Albedo

Besides these reruns and the new characters, players may also get an individual event for Faruzan, who was introduced in the 3.3 update.

How to watch the 3.5 live stream?

Travelers will be able to catch the live stream for v3.5 on Genshin Impact’s Twitch channel. The repeat of the live stream will also be available a few hours later on their YouTube channel. During the lives stream, the developers will be sharing a few redeem codes, giving players the chance to obtain free Primogems by simply tuning in and watching the stream.

Also Read: 100T Bang Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!