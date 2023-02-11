100T Bang Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!

Today we will discuss the Valorant settings for 100T Bang, the Phantom King. We will look at his crosshair, key binds, sensitivity, and more.

Bang has emerged as one of the most improved players in NA. He has it all; mechanical skill, picture-perfect aim, recoil control capability, and more. He was a former TSM player and learned a lot to be one of the most sought-after controller players in the world. Today, we will look at his crosshair, key binds, sensitivity, and more to figure out what makes him the King of Phantom users.

100T Bang Valorant Settings: What Does the Phantom King use as His Crosshair?

Crosshair

Color : White

: White Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity and Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: On 1/3/2/2

On 1/3/2/2 Movement and Firing Error: Off

Off Outer Lines: Off

Mouse and Sensitivity Settings

Bang uses a Logitech G Pro Superlight Mouse. He plays on a lower sensitivity and a minimal DPI.

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.32

0.32 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 eDPI : 256

: 256 Hz : 1000

: 1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Objec t: E

t: E Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Spike : 4

: 4 Ability 1 : Q

: Q Ability 2 : V

: V Ability 3 : C

: C Ultimate: X

Graphic Settings

Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette and Vsync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Improve Clarity, Experimental Sharpening, Bloom, Distortion, and Cast Shadows: Off

That is everything you need to know about 100T Bang’s Valorant settings. He is set to compete in the LOCK//IN Event in Sao Paulo. The first match for 100T is against Edward Gaming who are underdogs known for their unpredictable strategy. It will be an interesting match to see. The LOCK//IN Event begins on February 13th. The first match is KOI vs NRG. For more VCT News, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

