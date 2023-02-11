100T Bang Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 11/02/2023
Today we will discuss the Valorant settings for 100T Bang, the Phantom King. We will look at his crosshair, key binds, sensitivity, and more.
Bang has emerged as one of the most improved players in NA. He has it all; mechanical skill, picture-perfect aim, recoil control capability, and more. He was a former TSM player and learned a lot to be one of the most sought-after controller players in the world. Today, we will look at his crosshair, key binds, sensitivity, and more to figure out what makes him the King of Phantom users.
100T Bang Valorant Settings: What Does the Phantom King use as His Crosshair?
Crosshair
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity and Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: On 1/3/2/2
- Movement and Firing Error: Off
- Outer Lines: Off
Mouse and Sensitivity Settings
Bang uses a Logitech G Pro Superlight Mouse. He plays on a lower sensitivity and a minimal DPI.
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.32
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- eDPI: 256
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: V
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: X
Graphic Settings
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality: Low
- Vignette and Vsync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity, Experimental Sharpening, Bloom, Distortion, and Cast Shadows: Off
That is everything you need to know about 100T Bang’s Valorant settings. He is set to compete in the LOCK//IN Event in Sao Paulo. The first match for 100T is against Edward Gaming who are underdogs known for their unpredictable strategy. It will be an interesting match to see. The LOCK//IN Event begins on February 13th. The first match is KOI vs NRG. For more VCT News, stay tuned at The SportsRush!
