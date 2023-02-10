Minecraft: Top 5 Animals You Should Consider Taming in The Game!

Minecraft has lots of options for taming multiple animals in the wild. Here are the ones which are the most fun and valuable.

Animals are one of the most important parts of the game. They help the player in transportation, food, and much more. However, choosing one among the countless options we have in the game can be a mammoth task. That is why we are going to be looking at the Top 5 animals to tame today. Let us look at the list.

5 of the Most Valuable Animals in Minecraft to Tame in Update 1.20

#5 – Wolves

Wolves are one of the most common mobs in the game. That is why it is easy to find and tame them. You can find them in Forest Biomes and to tame them, you have to feed them bones or meat. The best part about wolves is that they will attack any hostile mobs who attack you.

#4 – Parrot

Parrots are really cool. You have the option to make them sit on your shoulder. You can find them in Jungle biomes and tame them with seeds. They can mimic the voice of other mobs which might confuse you eventually but is pretty cool.

#3 – Fox

Foxes can carry items in their mouths. They also curl up and sleep like dogs. You cannot tame them, however, you can use sweet berries to breed them and then take the baby fox under your wing. You can find the foxes in Taiga biomes.

#2 – Llama

Llamas are found in Savanna and Mountain biomes. They eat wheat and hay bale. You need a saddle to tame a llama. Llamas are extremely hostile and can spit on the player, they will spit on anything that attacks them.

#1 – Cat

There is nothing better than having a cat by your side. You can find them in any biome where there is a village. You can tame them by offering them salmon or cod until hearts appear above their heads. There are multiple variants of cats in the game. There are achievements to collecting them all, so try to get one of each variant.

