Genshin Impact Yelan guide: Builds, Ascension materials, and more

Yelan is a Hydro-based character in Genshin Impact who always have been mysterious ever since her release in 2022. The character hails from the region of Liyue and claims to be a part of the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

Other than Yelan, Genshin Impact also has various characters to pick from and a huge world to explore. However, if players wish to travel this HoYoverse world with the Hydro-based bow user, then that isn’t a bad choice. Additionally, Yelan is a pretty strong character, making her a fit in almost all kinds of team composition.

Even though she is strong, it is not bad to get assistance when building a team with her, or making a proper build for her to traverse around. Thus, we have put together an in-depth Genshin Impact Yelan guide with recommended builds, Ascension material, and more.

Genshin Impact Yelan guide: Everything to learn about her

Best Yelan builds in Genshin Impact Artifacts Weapons

Team Recommendations

Age of Yelan in Genshin Impact

Ascension materials required to level-up Yelan

Talent material requirement

Yelan Constellation system explained

Yelan was the first character released with Genshin Impact 2.7 update backing 2022. The character is known for her secrecy as she usually goes missing from time to time. Ningguang usually tolerates her despite her absence, as she delivers crucial intel from her sources. Additionally, she has her psychological tactics to capture her targets and gain intel from them. Despite being serious with work, Yelan is pleasant and polite and acts carefree when she is off the clock. Reliability, power, and intelligence are some of the key qualities that make her quite special to many.

Basic details

Model type: Tall Female

Tall Female Constellation: Umbrabilis Orchis

Umbrabilis Orchis Namecard: Yelan: Throw

Yelan: Throw Release date: May 31, 2022

How to obtain

Since Genshin Impact is free-to-play, players have to grind hard to recruit her. To do this, players have to spend their Primogems on her banner. It costs 160 Primogems to get one roll and spending 1600 Primogems will grant players 10 rolls.

Best Yelan builds in Genshin Impact

Artifacts

Emblem of Servered Fate (4 pieces): Grants increased Energy Recharge by 20%. Elemental burst damage increased by 25% of Energy Recharge, and a maximum of 75% bonus damage.

Tenacity of the Millelith (2 pieces) + Emblem of Servered Fate (2 pieces): Increased Health Points and Energy Recharge by 20%.

Heart of Depth (2 pieces) + Emblem of Servered Fate (2 pieces): Hydro damage bonus by 15% with Energy Recharge increased by 20%.

Noblesse Oblige (2 pieces) + Emblem of Servered Fate (2 pieces): Elemental burst damage increased by 15% with a 20% increase in Energy Recharge.

Heart of Depth (2 pieces) + Tenacity of the Millelith (2 pieces): Hydro damage boosted by 15% with a 20% increase in Health Points.

Weapons

Elegy for the End – Five Star

To find Elegy of the End Bow, players have to Wish on banners that feature the item for Yelan. The weapon observes increased damage according to elemental mastery between 60-120. Additionally, Yelan will also gain Sigil of Remembrance when she hits her opponent with Elemental Skills or Bursts. When four of such Sigils are collected, players will gain “Millennial Movement: farewell Song” which will further increase base damage.

Aqua Simulacra – Five Star

When equipping this, players get a 15-32% boost in HP, which depends on character level. Additionally, the wielder of the bow also gets a damage increase of 20% as well. However, this will only take effect Yelan is on the field. This can exclusively be acquired by Wishing on the Epitome Invocation Weapon Event banner, which players can get during a re-run.

Fovonius Warbow – Four Star

Just like all other weapons, players can gain Favonius Warbow with the help of Wishes in the game. This weapon grants players with 1 Elemental Orb, that can regenerate 6 Energy of a character on every critical hit. The chances to gain this remain at 60% for the base version, however, it can go up to 100% when fully upgraded.

Sacrificial Bow – Four Star

This bow has a special feature that ends the cooldown of the bow’s special ability which occurs every 14-30 seconds. However, this skill has a 40-80% chance of occurring depending on the character level. Players can gain this weapon through Standard Wish Wanderlust Invocation, Character Event Wishes, Bingger Banners, and Weapon Event Wishes.

Slingshot – Three Star

This is a standard bow that can be acquired easily, through Standard and Beginner Wishes. The weapon deals damage if the arrows hit the target within 0.3 seconds, if not then the damage decreases by 10%. Additionally, the standard bow also has a 36-60% chance of dealing with a critical hit, depending on Yelan’s character level.

Team Recommendation

Having a good roster is mandatory when playing Yelan and is a primary objective for most players. The character has many strong abilities which make her a fit in almost all kinds of teams combination.

The best team combination that plays out with all buffs and strength of Yelan is few as only a small percentage can match her. Here are three suggested team combination that goes quite well with Yelan:

Hutao + Xingqui + Yelan + Zhongli

Alhaitham + Xingqui + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Nilou + Yelan + Nahida +Kokomi

Age of Yelan in Genshin Impact

A lot of information is unknown about Yelan, as she is very secretive. In terms of looks, her estimated age is around 25 in the game. With short hair and blue accented clothing, the character looks quite classy and gorgeous. Her birthday is on April 20 and her horoscope sign is Taurus.

Every Ascension Material needed to level up Yelan

If you wish to elevate the effectiveness of the character’s skill set and power, you’ll need to grind the game a lot. Players need to defeat Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch World Bosses if they truly wish to Ascent Yelan completely. By defeating them, players can also get required materials like Varunada Lazurite Silver, Fragments, Chunks, and Gemstone. Additionally, players can also get rare and other helpful items by defeating these bosses.

To Yelan, players will also need to get a lot of Starconches which can be found in Liyue and Lieutenant’s Insignias which can be acquired from Fatui Skirmishers. We have put together a full list of items that are required to level up Yelan from Ascension Level 1 to 6.

Ascension Level 1: 20,000 Mora + 1 Varunada Lazurite Silver + 3 Starconch + 3 Recruit’s Insignia

20,000 Mora + 1 Varunada Lazurite Silver + 3 Starconch + 3 Recruit’s Insignia Ascension Level 2: 40,000 Mora + 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment + 2 Runic Fang + 10 Starconch + 15 Recruit’s Insignia

40,000 Mora + 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment + 2 Runic Fang + 10 Starconch + 15 Recruit’s Insignia Ascension Level 3: 60,000 Mora + 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment + 4 Runic Fang + 20 Starconch + 12 Sergeant’s Insignia

60,000 Mora + 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment + 4 Runic Fang + 20 Starconch + 12 Sergeant’s Insignia Ascension Level 4: 80,000 Mora + 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk + 8 Runic Fang + 30 Starconch + 18 Sergeant’s Insignia

80,000 Mora + 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk + 8 Runic Fang + 30 Starconch + 18 Sergeant’s Insignia Ascension Level 5: 100,000 Mora + 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk + 12 Runic Fang + 45 Starconch + 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

100,000 Mora + 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk + 12 Runic Fang + 45 Starconch + 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia Ascension Level 6: 120,000 Mora + 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone + 20 Runic Fang + 60 Starconch + 24 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Talent material requirement

To increase the damage out of Yelan, players will need talent upgrades which happen during every ascension. The following is a total list of items required to level up the character’s talent to the maximum level:

1,652,500 Mora

6 Recruit’s Insignia

22 Sergeant’s Insignia

31 Lieutenant’s Insignia

3 Teachings of Prosperity

21 Guide to Prosperity

38 Philosophies of Prosperity

6 Gilded Scale

1 Crown of insight

Yelan Constellation system explained

Yelan has various advantages with her Constellation system that increases her overall performance, damage, and more. Most of her constellations are focused on dealing more damage or gaining extra charges for her abilities. The following are all the constellations that can be found with Yelan:

Enter the Plotters: The character receives one additional charge for her Lingering Lifeline Elemental Skill.

The character receives one additional charge for her Lingering Lifeline Elemental Skill. Taking All Comers: After performing a coordinated attack with Exquisite Throw, Yelan will throw another arrow that deals 14% of the character’s HP as Hydro damage.

After performing a coordinated attack with Exquisite Throw, Yelan will throw another arrow that deals 14% of the character’s HP as Hydro damage. Beware the Trickster’s Dice: This increases the level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3, which can be upgraded to a maximum of 15.

This increases the level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3, which can be upgraded to a maximum of 15. Bait-and-Switch: This will increase the HP of all party members by 10% for 25 seconds for every opponent which is marked by Lingering Lifeline. A party can gain a total of 40% HP increase by using this skill.

This will increase the HP of all party members by 10% for 25 seconds for every opponent which is marked by Lingering Lifeline. A party can gain a total of 40% HP increase by using this skill. Dealer’s Sleight: This increases the level of Lingering Lifeline by 3, which can be upgraded to a maximum of 15.

This increases the level of Lingering Lifeline by 3, which can be upgraded to a maximum of 15. Winner Takes All: Right after using Depth-Clarion Dice, the character will enter the Mastermind state. In this state, all of Yelan’s normal attacks will be considered as charged attacks to deal higher damage.

To level up each of the constellations of the character, players will require Yelan’s Stella Fortuna which can only be acquired through Wishes. Other than that, there is no other way to gather this very rare material in the game.

That’s all you need to learn about Yelan in this guide. If you wish to get more insights on Genshin Impact updates, leaks, build guides, and more, simply click here.