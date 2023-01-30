Genshin Impact Yelan Ascension Materials: Starconch location guide

Genshin Impact Yelan ascension materials are extremely important at this phase of the game. One of the most crucial components of the material collection is the Starconch. A total of 168 Starconch is needed and they’re located in 77 locations.

This guide will take you through the steps that will help you locate all the materials and the process is long.

Where to find Starconch as Genshin Impact Yelan ascension materials?

This map of Liyue shows that all of the Starconch can be found in the coastal area of the region. The route to farming is extremely easy. Travelers can just follow the route and then move to the Dragonspine’s border to find some Starconch.

The interesting thing about farming this material for Yelan is that they are found near water, making them easier to spot. A few items can also be exchanged with Bolai in Genshin Impact to get Starconch. Players will be able to purchase five Starconches for 5,000 Mora every three days. The pricing is quite reasonable considering how important Starconch is as a Yelan ascension material.

Where to find Bolai in Genshin Impact?

However, the only issue Travelers will face is spotting Bolai. The above map will help you spot Bolai’s location. It is in the corner of Liyue Harbor. Players can find him on the lower floor of the Harbor which will help in the purchase of Starconch.

To reach him, players have to go to the Teleport Waypoint, sprint in the dock’s direction, and then use the glider to reach his location. Players will not be able to get a lot of materials in a single day, so farming every day is important.

