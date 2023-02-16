HomeSearch

Gotham Knights update fixes Fast Travel crashes on PC: Full patch notes

Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023

Despite a lukewarm reception, Gotham Knights continues to get post-launch support. The latest patch addresses a bunch of issues players have had since launch. On console, the developers have implemented true rumble support for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. On the other hand, PC users get to experience a much slicker Gotham Knights. A bunch of crashes have been fixed alongside improvements to Gotham Knights’ frame timings that used to cause noticeable stutters.

Gotham Knights update 3.000 patch notes for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

PC

Stability

  • Several fixes for crashes in the Open World
  • Fix for the crash related to using Fast Travel Points
  • Fix for the crash that could happen when returning to the main menu
  • Fix for the crash that could happen when using the Text-to-Speech functionality in some options.

Performance

  • Rendering performance improvements
  • Smoothed out delta time fluctuations with and without V-SYNC
  • Streaming time improvements
  • Optimized actor spawn time and performance
  • Various GPU and CPU hitches reduction

Graphics

  • Fix to HDR being improperly set on the not-primary monitor
  • Tweaked scalability settings for graphics settings auto-detection.
  • Fix for some materials being improperly displayed when the anti-aliasing is disabled.
  • The GPU driver check has been added.
  • Several minor fixes to the NVIDIA Ansel mode.
  • Fix for the post-processing options being improperly reset after exiting from the Photo Mode.
  • Several fixes for the shadows being improperly displayed.
  • Fix for some graphical artifacts that could be visible during the Clayface boss battle.

UI/Input

  • Fix for missing SFX in various menus.
  • Several fixes for the input in the Social Wheel menu.
  • Fix for the camera movement in the ‘Map’ submenu.
  • Fix for vanishing header prompts when crafting items
  • Fix for overlapping buttons in tutorials.
  • The ‘Add as Friend’ input has been changed in the Social menu.
  • The ‘Refresh list’ binding has been changed in the Social menu
  • The ‘Revert’ button in the Colorway section of the Styles tab should now have mouse functionality.
  • A separate binding for the Group Social menu tab has been added.
  • Fix for the issue when tutorial popup that did not require input was blocking KBM input in Crime Map
  • Several minor fixes related to the Text-to-Speech behavior in menus.

Localization

  • Several fixes for missing translations in menus.

PS5

Controller

  • Adaptive Triggers implemented
    • Batcycle traversal
    • Precision Aim firing
  • Controller Rumble updates
    • Certain actions in combat
    • Traversals
      • Grappling
      • Knighthood traversal
      • Batcycle traversal
        • Bike trials
  • Controller Speaker sounds
    • When the momentum bar is filled
    • After picking up certain collectibles and health packs
    • When the ultimate cooldown has refreshed

Xbox

Controller

  • Controller Rumble updates
    • Certain actions in combat
    • Traversals
      • Grappling
      • Knighthood traversal
      • Batcycle traversal
        • Bike trials

