Gotham Knights update fixes Fast Travel crashes on PC: Full patch notes

Despite a lukewarm reception, Gotham Knights continues to get post-launch support. The latest patch addresses a bunch of issues players have had since launch. On console, the developers have implemented true rumble support for both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. On the other hand, PC users get to experience a much slicker Gotham Knights. A bunch of crashes have been fixed alongside improvements to Gotham Knights’ frame timings that used to cause noticeable stutters.

Also read: Witcher 3 hotfix fixes performance issues from patch 4.01

PC

We’ve tweaked scalability settings for graphics settings auto-detection, fixed shadows, and fixed how materials are displayed when anti-aliasing is disabled.

Say goodbye to graphical artifacts and hello to GPU driver checks and fixes to the NVIDIA Ansel mode.

4/5

— Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) February 14, 2023