Nintendo comments on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s 70$ price tag, says it won’t be the norm

More than half a decade after the release of Breath of the Wild, the next Zelda game is nearly here. Tears of the Kingdom is the next installment in the franchise and will release on May 12, 2023. The Nintendo Direct held in February 2023 brought a new trailer as well as pricing details for fans worldwide. The biggest surprise from the showcase was that the game will carry a $70 price tag at launch.

Pricing for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and other Nintendo games will be determined on “a case-by-case basis”

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Watch the latest trailer to see what Link’s latest quest has in store, and the evil that awaits him… pic.twitter.com/b4p7auKMpQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023



Worried that Nintendo would begin raising prices across the board, fans took to social media to discuss the issue. Since then, Game Informer managed to reach out to Nintendo for clarification on pricing moving forward. The Japanese company iterated that this is not a trend and they “determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.”

Nintendo now joins the likes of PlayStation and Microsoft which have hiked prices by $10 on their current-gen platforms. As with BOTW, Tears of the Kingdom will be Switch exclusive and a unique one at that. A post by Reddit user u/bob4978135 indicates that the game will occupy 18.2 GB worth of space, earning it the title of the largest Switch game developed by Nintendo.

Considering that most Switch cards are 16 GB, fans are speculating that part of the increased costs goes towards a larger storage card. Nintendo will also offer a $130 Collector’s Edition of the game that contains the following bonuses:

Physical version of the base game

Artbook with concept art

Steelbook case

Iconart steel poster

Four pin badges

Tears of the Kingdom launches May 12, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

