Latest Gotham Knights PC patch is 9 GB: Updates FSR and fixes crashing issues

Rocksteady Studios’ latest title, Gotham Knights, seems to be recovering from a turbulent launch. Criticized for its performance issues, bugs, and lackluster visual presentation, the game’s developers have taken note and are working on fixes. The latest update is only for the PC platform and is primarily a bug-fix patch. From lying cars to crashes, a bunch of issues have been mitigated. Weighing in at 9 GB, the new update adds many GPU optimizations and updates to AMD’s FSR technology.

Read on for the full patch notes of the latest Gotham Knights update.

Latest Gotham Knights PC update patch notes

Hi Knights! A new PC patch is now LIVE with more fixes for stability and issues that have been found since launch.

Developer note:

This patch contains more fixes for stability and issues that have been found since launch.

General:

When dropping down from a ledge/beam, you will no longer jump forward

The executable name has been changed to “GothamKnights.exe”

FSR 2 has been updated to the newest version (2.1.2)

The Nvidia Freestyle can now be properly used

The backup save system has been redesigned

Save distinction functionality has been added, claimed DLCs are now stored in the save data

Fix for “flying cars” in co-op

GPU optimization for Low and Medium quality presets

Several UI and Input fixes

Photo mode navigation issues fixed

Stability:

The game no longer crashes when joining a friend on Steam

The game no longer crashes when the player dismantles the currently equipped gear

Additional crash fixes

Server-side update to help address co-op connection stability

Gotham Knights is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Skipping the last generation of consoles, Gotham Knights targets a 30 FPS framerate on the newest consoles, which was another point of contention for fans. No performance modes are currently available for consoles, with the developers stating co-op stability was prioritized.

