Hogwarts Legacy Early Access Date and Time for All Regions: How to Play the Game 72 Hours Before the Release Date

The release of Hogwarts Legacy is a little over a week away. The release time for all the time zones and modes was revealed by Avalanche Studios just a few minutes ago. So, what are Hogwarts Legacy early access dates and times for all time zones?

For the unversed, the game will release on February 10, 2023, but will be available as early access 72 hours before the actual release.

Hogwarts Legacy Early Access Time for All-Time Zones

The 72 Hour Early Access period for #HogwartsLegacy on the console will begin on February 7th, 2023 at midnight in your region. pic.twitter.com/EHBIjnfbNq — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 2, 2023

In a Tweet, the developers of the open-world RPG revealed that the title will come out for early access on PC on February 7, 2023, at 1 PM EST. In a world map, they mentioned the release time for every region. The earliest release will be in New Zealand as the game will release at 00:00 local time.

However, it should be noted that LA will be able to access the game on February 6, 2023, at 9 PM PT.

How to play Hogwarts Legacy 72 hours before the release date?

For now, there is just one way to play the game 72 hours before the game gets released. Fans of the wizarding franchise will be able to play the game if they have pre-ordered the Deluxe or the Collector’s edition of the game.

The pre-order of the Deluxe edition of the game retails for $79.99 / £74.99. It is a step ahead of the Standard edition of the game since it carries the following perks:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Onyx Hippogriff Moubuy

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

For players who wish to buy the Collector’s edition of the game, they will have to spend $299.99 / £99. When the game releases, players will enjoy the following perks with early access:

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Steel Case & Full Game

Collector’s Edition Box

Floating Want & Booadditional

Kelpie Robe

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

In an additional tweet, Avalanche Studios stated that the early access date is just for the digital version.

Note that these are access times for digital purchases. If you pre-ordered a physical copy, please check with your retailer for availability. — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) February 2, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 10, 2023. The game will release on April 4, 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On June 25, 2023, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to play the game.

