IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In schedule: Day one matches, teams attending, and where to watch
Danyal Arabi
|Published 30/01/2023
The BLAST Spring Groups brought two weeks of nonstop CS: GO action for fans. With the first tournament of the year behind us, IEM Katowice looms. The Play-Ins begin on February 1, 2023, and give a bunch of teams a chance to qualify. From underdogs to behemoths like Furia, sixteen teams will be making it to Poland for a four-day Play In. Here’s the detailed schedule and where to catch it.
IEM Katowice Play-Ins begin February 1, 2023
Teams participating:
- FURIA Esports
- Permitta Esports
- BIG
- Complexity Gaming
- Fnatic
- Evil Geniuses
- Sprout
- OG
- Team Spirit
- Grayhound Gaming
- MIBR
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- ENCE
- paiN Gaming
- Cloud9
- IHC Esports
Day one schedule (February 1, 2023):
- Cloud9 vs. IHC Esports – 11:00 CET
- ENCE vs. paiN Gaming – 11:00 CET
- MIBR vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas – 12:15 CET
- Team Spirit vs. Grayhound Gaming – 12:15 CET
- Sprout vs.OG – 13:30 CET
- Fnatic vs. Evil Geniuses – 13:30 CET
- FURIA Esports vs. Permitta Esports – 14:45 CET
- BIG vs. Complexity Gaming – 14:45 CET
A bunch of heavy hitters will be duking it out at the biggest LAN event this February. Out of these sixteen teams, only eight will be moving forward to IEM Katowice 2023. The tournament will follow a double-elimination bracket, giving teams two chances to make it through. Some teams to look out for in this tournament are Cloud9, Furia, NIP, and OG. The former two haven’t been to a tournament in over two months, raising questions about their form while NIP and OG look to stabilize after a poor BLAST Spring Groups.
Where to watch?
Two games will be running simultaneously over at twitch.tv/esl_csgo and twitch.tv/esl_csgob.
