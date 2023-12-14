With Hogwarts Legacy on track to becoming the first non-COD or Rockstar game to top US’s best-selling charts in 15 years, did it deserve a win at The Game Awards 2023?

As of November 2023, Hogwarts Legacy is still leading the United States annual best-selling list. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is right behind the magical action RPG on the list. In the past 15 years, it has always been a Call of Duty or Rockstar Games title topping the annual sales list in the US.

Despite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 having a poor launch with lots of bad reviews, it still was at the top of November’s best-seller charts, which helped it rank second on the annual list. However, it still got Hogwarts Legacy ahead of it, which saw a rise in sales after the action RPG released on Nintendo Switch in November.

YTD ending November 2023 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/XKp7H0JStA — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

If there aren’t any changes to this list by the end of the year, Hogwarts Legacy will become the first non-Call of Duty or Rockstar Games title to top the annual US sales charts. Undoubtedly, it would be a feat that no other game has ever managed to do. This Warner Bros title has sold over 15 million copies and grossed over $1 billion.

Did Hogwarts Legacy deserve a win or a nomination at The Game Awards 2023?

Despite the incredible sales and the love fans showered over Hogwarts Legacy, it was surprising to see that this action RPG title didn’t get nominated for any category at The Game Awards 2023. The critics selecting nominees for the award ceremony didn’t feel this Harry Potte-based game was worthy.

But this decision by The Game Awards left fans, especially the Potterheads, feeling disappointed. After all, they believed Hogwarts Legacy to win the Game of the Year title. If not this, they at least hoped for it to win something at the eventful evening. But their hopes crashed with it not getting nominated.

Even though Hogwarts Legacy is an excellent AAA title and stayed faithful to the Harry Potter lore, it is arguably not on the same level as the GOTY contenders. Moreover, the 2023-released RPG Baldur’s Gate had everything that made it worthy of winning six awards, including the Game of the Year 2023. But Avalanche Software might learn from this experience and build a future Harry Potter-based game worthy of winning a Game Award in the future.