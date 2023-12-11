Hogwarts Legacy gets some much-deserved recognition by becoming the most searched game in 2023, fans believe Google made a mistake in its Year in Search list

Google unveiled its top ten searches for the year, and surprisingly the 2023-released action RPG Hogwarts Legacy tops the list in the Games category. It might not be that surprising, as this game was everything a Potterhead ever dreamt of. The fans praised the game for its combat, world design, characters, and most importantly for staying faithful to the universe.

After the amazing release of this game, everyone expected it to be a strong contender for this year’s Game of the Year. To everyone’s surprise, this magical game was not only excluded from the GOTY nominees but also failed to appear in any other category as well.

the most searched for games on Google in 2023: 1) Hogwarts Legacy

2) The Last of Us

3) Connections

4) Battlegrounds Mobile India

5) Starfield

6) Baldur’s Gate 3

7) スイカ ゲーム

8) Diablo IV

9) Atomic Heart

10) Sons of the Foresthttps://t.co/eK9hOKc6L3 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 11, 2023

The critics selecting games for the The Game Awards 2023 thought it was not worthy of getting nominated for the annual awards. However, fans didn’t agree with the critics and gave it the recognition it deserved. Their massive searches on google is what made Hogwarts Legacy the most seatched on google, marking why it was one among the masses.

Fans believe Google has made a mistake with its Year in Search list

Google’s most searched list for 2023 was quite intriguing. Not only did Hogwarts Legacy top the list despite not getting nominations for TGA 2023, the second title there was The Last of Us.

Throughout the year, Santa Monica Studio didn’t release any content for the games and only announced the remaster near the end. So it was surprising to see The Last of Us as the second most searched game this year.

Although there was no content for this renowned game, there was a TV series adaption. HBO released an adaptation of The Last of Us, featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. It took the world by storm, as everyone was talking about it and only had praise for it. The game not only received good reviews but also won “The Best Adaptation” at TGA 2023.

After seeing this list, many fans believe Google made a mistake while making the list. The searches for The Last of Us were possibly for the HBO adaptation rather than the game it is based on. Whatever the case might be, it was an interesting top search list for sure.