Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy Get Some Much-Deserved Recognition at the Steam Awards After Their Disastrous Run at the Game Awards 2023

After much dispute over Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy not getting a single nomination at The Game Awards 2023, both games were finally able to live up to their glory in Steam Awards 2023. This award is completely user-curated and critics don’t have a part to play in the voting. The nomination voting started during the Autumn Sale 2023 and the final voting period took place during the Winter Sale.

Starfield was crowned with the Most Innovative Gameplay Award, while Hogwarts Legacy was announced as the best game for Steam Deck. Among all the finalists, these games shone the most and came out on top in their respective categories. Surprisingly Baldur’s Gate 3 was awarded as the Game of the Year on Steam as well, proving how much players have loved the game.

Starfield was initially criticized by many for having a boring space exploration system, unlike No Man’s Sky. Leaving that criteria aside, the game does bring a great RPG experience with the implementation of various planets. However, the lack of variety in terms of weaponry also created a lot of fuss on the internet. However, Steam felt like Bethesda brought a lot of innovation through Starfield’s gameplay, and they even quoted the following:



The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired, and entertained with newness never played before.

On the other hand, Steam Deck has many capable games and Hogwarts Legacy took the throne for being the best in 2023. Hogwart Legacy was disappointing on Nintendo Switch which made players wonder if handhelds had the power to run it. Despite having such fears, Steam Deck handled the graphics well and provided a wonderful performance.

Additionally, the game also has a great story that can be enjoyed on the go, and here’s what Valve had to say about the award:

This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you grabbed your Steam Deck and did! Luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.

Both the games got the recognition that they deserved, but not on the stage players wished for. On the other hand, there are still players who criticize Starfield and talk about its negative rating on the platform. Since the voting took place over months and was chosen by the masses, their opinions were outnumbered by the majority.

Some fans have also complained that Steam Awards doesn’t require players to own the game and play it to vote. So players who haven’t experienced the game on hand, don’t know about the state of the game which owners face. Some have also questioned which innovation was brought by the game in the first place.

Why did Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy get snubbed at The Game Awards 2023?

Both Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy didn’t see any nominations at The Game Awards 2023, which disappointed fans. However, to choose a nominee for the award, a game must have unique features that gel well with the gameplay.

For instance, Starfield had an issue that kept loading worlds instead of implementing a seamless travel feature like No Man’s Sky. Furthermore, the game was a mix of space exploration and RPG elements, which didn’t make it look so innovative. The same applies to Hogwarts Legacy as well, which is why critics denied its nomination. In short, other games in every category were considered far greater than fan-requested titles.

Moreover, many have passed the opinion that critics were right in not nominating either of these games for the title. Still, some fans were disheartened with the fact that Hogwarts Legacy was not given a single nomination. With the conclusion of Steam Awards 2023, both Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy fans can find some closure.