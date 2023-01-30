Hogwarts Legacy Sorting Hat: How to get sorted into a Hogwarts house

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10, 2023. The open-world RPG is based on the wizarding world created by JK Rowling and one of the most interesting aspects of it is getting sorted into a Hogwarts house based on the person’s traits. Here’s how the sorting hat will work in the title, and what players can expect once they get into a house.

How to use the Hogwarts Legacy Sorting Hat quiz?

Remember, the witch or wizard always has the final say as to which House they belong to. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/9vA7HVLMzk — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 10, 2023

The most important decision that players have to take at the beginning of the school year is the Hogwarts house they want to be a part of. In the movie, players had to sit beneath the sorting hat, and the hat decides which house they get. The other option was to tell the hat which house players want to be a part of.

In the game, however, players get to choose the house they wish to be a part of. Players have to follow a few steps to get sorted into a house.

Here is a guide to help you do the same:

Players have to either create or log in to their Wizarding World account. After logging in, they have to complete the sorting hat ceremony. Upon completing the quiz, players will be given an eight-digit code, which they have to copy to transfer the data. Players then have to log into the WB Games website. Players have to paste the code there and all of their data will be transferred to their Warner Bros. Game account.

With just a few simple steps, players will be able to get into the house of their choice and then start the quests that are present in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10, 2023, for PS5, Windows, and Xbox X/S. For PS4, and Xbox One, it will release on April 4, 2023. Nintendo Switch players will be able to enjoy the game from July 25, 2023, onwards.

