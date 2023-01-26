Why is Hogwarts Legacy controversial?- Answered

Undoubtedly, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. However, the game has found itself in the middle of controversy. It all stems from an opinion piece that JK Rowling, the creator of the wizarding world of Harry Potter wrote. But why is Hogwarts Legacy controversial?

Ever since people got to know that Rowling gets a royalty from the game, a lot of people want to boycott the game.

Why is Hogwarts Legacy surrounded by controversy?

The creator of the wizarding world faced a lot of backlash for her views against trans people. Earlier fans of the franchise had started to distance themselves from the Harry Potter franchise because they were against what Rowling wrote in her opinion piece.

Her opinion piece is titled “Five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism”. It has been a point of concern since then.

In the piece, she writes she was “concerned about the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning.”

In response to this and other controversial statements said by the author, the LGBTQ+ community wrote an open letter. They asked Rowling to “meet with transgender young people and listen to them with an open mind and an open heart.”

Does Harry Potter cast support Rowling’s views?

As far as the whole cast of Harry Potter is concerned, they don’t agree with the views JK Rowling shares. In fact, a lot of them, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Bonnie Wright, and Eddie Redmayne have spoken in favor of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a separate article, Daniel Radcliffe wrote about his views on the matter and said “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people. It goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Radcliffe added, “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished. I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you.”

