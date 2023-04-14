Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores gets launch trailer ahead of April 19 release

A year after its initial release, Horizon Forbidden West is getting a new expansion in Burning Shores. Featuring a new playable area, the DLC will be available this week, on April 19. Ahead of its launch, players get one last look at what to expect thanks to the new launch trailer. The one-minute-long preview showcases Aloy riding a Sunwing into the new playable area, eventually crashing down. Here’s what the trailer depicts.

Final trailer for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion out now

After crashing onto a beach, Aloy seemingly makes a new ally who partakes in a few story missions. One of the most notable additions was Gildun, a character from Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds. The character returns fully after being referenced in the main story of Forbidden West. Speaking about their vision behind the expansion, developer Guerrilla Games stated:

“Our creative vision for the Burning Shores is an ambitious expansion that will take Aloy to the ruins of Los Angeles. It’s an overgrown and fractured city that can be fully explored via the water and flying on the back of a Sunwing. A massive machine threat lurks in its shadows – a huge challenge that Aloy must overcome by using all of her skills and abilities.”

The new location is South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, ripe with volcanic activity. To access the new area and DLC, players will have to make significant progress in the main story. As per the official PlayStation blog:

“To enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including Singularity) in the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West. Following the main quest, the player will receive a call over Aloy’s Focus, beginning the DLC.”

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores remains a PlayStation 5 exclusive as of now, and will release on April 19, 2023. While the original game, Horizon Zero Dawn, eventually made it to PC, it is uncertain when, or if, Forbidden West will head to the platform.