“I Want Him to Mean Something” – Star Wars Jedi Actor Cameron Monaghan Wants His Character to Have a Significant Role in a Possible Live-Action Adaptation

Whether it’s a movie, TV Series, or video game, Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the most renowned franchises in the world. Fans can never get tired of new Star Wars content, and many are hoping for a live-action adaptation of the Jedi game series. Recently, Cameron Monaghan has shared his thoughts about a potential live-action adaptation.

The American actor is well known for portraying the young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis. His character was one of the highlights of the game and fans praised the actor for his performance. So, it isn’t surprising that they hope he reprises his role again, especially in a possible live-action adaptation.

The Direct recently questioned the actor if he’s interested in playing his in-game character in a live-action adaptation. The actor responded positively, but he didn’t want his character to be an easter egg to please the audience.

“I don’t want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself.”

It wasn’t surprising for Monaghan to ask his character to have a significant role in the adaptation. There have been many cases where popular characters from a game do make it to the adaptation but they are only there for a few seconds. A great example would be Arno Dorian’s appearance in the 2016 Assassin’s Creed movie, where he appeared for a single scene and was never spotted again.

Would Star Wars Jedi Get a Live-Action Adaptation?

Fans are eager to get a live-action adaptation of Star Wars Jedi games, especially after the success of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Mandalorian creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni even talked to Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of various cross-multimedia adaptations in the Star Wars universe.

“I think one of the things I’m most proud of about what we’re able to accomplish with this show is to pull in different sets of characters and storylines, and each generation and each group connects with a different aspect of Star Wars.”

Even if the Jedi games don’t get a proper live-action adaptation, seeing the in-game characters making their way to various Star Wars movies and TV series won’t be surprising. As a matter of fact, the BD units that were introduced in the Jedi games also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett.

So, there are chances to see the Jedi game characters appear in future Star Wars movies and shows. Hence, it would be interesting to see Cal Kestis interact with characters like Din Djarin and Cassian Andor.