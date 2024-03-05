Is Star Wars Outlaws Open World and Other FAQs About the Upcoming Ubisoft Action RPG?

The Star Wars universe will soon expand further with the upcoming action-adventure game, Star Wars Outlaws. Sources claim the title will explore the universe’s underworld, which no other game has done before. Moreover, Ubisoft will be developing this Star Wars title under their Massive Entertainment banner instead of EA, who worked on the Star Wars Jedi series.

Being a game from the Star Wars franchise, Star Wars Outlaws has been highly anticipated since its announcement. Besides, Ubisoft has chosen to keep a lid on its plans for a long time, which built up the hype further. However, with sources now coming out with more information about the title, fans naturally have a lot of questions they need answered.



Is Star Wars Outlaws open world?

Star Wars Outlaws will be the first game in the series to have an open-world setting. We can anticipate a fantastic experience because Ubisoft is quite experienced when it comes to world-building in an open-world title, as apparent from their previous releases, including Assassins Creed and Far Cry.



According to sources, there will be four explorable planets in this upcoming game, including Tattooine. There are also rumors that the developers might even increase the number of planets to five. Moreover, when it comes to the size of the world, one can safely compare each of these planets to the larger areas within Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Greece.

Each planet in Outlaws is handcrafted rather than procedurally generated. The game will also feature a new addition to the Star Wars galaxy, Toshara, which will have a biome inspired by the savannahs of Eastern Africa.

Does Star Wars Outlaws have a release date?

The update that fans are eagerly waiting to know about Star Wars Outlaws is when it will be released. Ubisoft is yet to reveal an official date for this upcoming Star Wars adventure. However, they have revealed that it will be released for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 in 2024.

How does Star Wars Outlaws fit into the overarching Star Wars timeline?

The upcoming Star Wars title by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment will feature an original story but is connected to other Star Wars media. The game’s events will take place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

While the Empire will be busy with quelling the rebellion in the upcoming title, Ubisoft has claimed that the story will organically evolve as we play through the campaign. The game also features the iconic Jabba the Hutt. However, the player’s action will determine whether Jabba will turn hostile or treat us as an ally. Additionally, the Ashiga Clan, based on the ice-cold planet of Kijimi from the Rise of Skywalker, will also be there in Outlaws.

Who is the protagonist of Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws will be revolving around Kay Vess, the rookie scoundrel. She has a self-deprecating vulnerability, which makes her feel quite modern and relatable. She also likes taking risks but is quick-witted and a little hotheaded.

Kay also has a companion named Nix, who barely scrapes by from day to day and even has a bounty on his head. It is said that the duo will attempt one of the biggest heists in the Outer Rim.

Will Star Wars Outlaws have multiple endings?

Star Wars Outlaws will have a multiple dialogue system, where the dialogue option the player picks will affect how the game progresses. These games will also have a reputation system, which would be directly affected by the dialogue choice. Likewise, Kay’s reputation with some characters will give her access to different areas or perks.

Since the reputation mechanic will be steering the story’s progression, it will naturally affect the ending. Like the main story, the ending will also have a crucial plot point that Ubisoft will keep intact. However, there will be variations depending on Kay’s reputation and the decisions she takes along the way.