Despite talks of cancellation, Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still supposedly under development

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is again in the news after new information about its remake popped up online. Some reports suggest the plans to resurrect this classic are no longer on the table. Yet, developers from Two Saber Interactive insisted that the project is still alive.

KOTOR It is a single-player RPG by BioWare that was released in 2003. In 2021, a remake was announced for this Star Wars classic by Aspyr. But after the latter’s acquisition by Saber Interactive, the remake project was taken over by the new owners.

The developers planned Knights of the Old Republic remake to be released as a limited-time PlayStation 5 exclusive, upsetting many fans. However, being a limited-time exclusive it would eventually see a release on other platforms. Yet, recent leaks suggested the entire project was canceled.

Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Saber’s parent company, Embracer, refused to talk about anything related to this highly-anticipated remake. Also, Sony removing videos and trailers of the remake further fueled this speculation. Yet, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier revealed the game is still under development.

Schreier claimed to come across two Saber developers on ResetEra. They revealed that the American game developers are still working on the Star Wars RPG remake despite the recent rumors against it.

How the Knights of the Old Republic remake would boost PlayStation sales?

Remakes are like a formula for guaranteed success in the gaming industry. Hence, many companies now focus on remaking an old classic. The 2023-released Resident Evil 4 remake is a great example. It was a critically acclaimed title that even got nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

A good remake brings in excellent sales besides the critical acclaim. Moreover, the platform on which the game is released also profits from a well-made remake title. As a matter of fact, if Saber still plans to recreate the Knights of the Old Republic, it would definitely profit PlayStation.

After all, this new version is supposed to be released as a limited-time exclusive on the Sony platform. If it does happen, then the sales of PlayStation 5 might end up getting boosted alongside it. Many fans who don’t have this console would also get it to play this upcoming remake.

For now, let’s wait for an official announcement about the Knights of the Old Republic, as there is a lot of confusion about its development. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to play this 2003 classic once again with new-gen specifications.