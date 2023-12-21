Insomniac Shares a Cryptic Picture on X Making Fans Wonder if a Spider-Man 2 DLC Is Closer Than It Seems

Insomniac Games have been making a lot of headlines lately because of their upcoming Wolverine title and massive ransomware attack that leaked 1.7 TB worth of sensitive data from their servers. Once again, the American studio grabbed the attention with their latest post on their official X account, formerly known as Twitter, showcasing the New York skyline during the nighttime from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It was not just the picture that grabbed the fans’ attention, but the caption along with it, saying “The City That Never Sleeps.” This was the title of the DLC for the 2018-released Marvel’s Spider-Man. This DLC was divided into three chapters and took place three months after the events of the main game. Furthermore, The City That Never Sleeps DLC also received a lot of praise from the fans.

Because of this very reason, fans are wondering if this post is a hint towards an upcoming Spider-Man 2 DLC. As a matter of fact, people are eagerly waiting for Insomniac Games to soon reveal the additional content. They moreover hailed the American developers as the “studio that never sleeps” because of the amount of content Insomniac has come up with lately.

What do we know about Spider-Man 2 DLC so far?

There is still not much known about this rumored DLC for Spider-Man 2. However, the 2023-released superhero game teased several characters like Carnage and Silk. Insomniac Games might explore more on these characters in the rumored additional content. There is also the vast Spiderverse to explore in the DLC, as Marvel has been doing a lot of Spiderverse projects lately.

Aside from these speculations, what the American studio has confirmed is there would be four new Spidey suits. These suits would be done in collaboration with streetwear designer KidSuper, John Wick star Rina Sawayama, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. So, fans are definitely going to get unique suits that no Spidey fans have seen before.

All these latest reports about the rumored Spider-Man 2 DLC are mostly anticipations. Even the latest 1.7 TB Insomniac leak didn’t reveal much about the additional content. Hence, fans can do nothing but wait for the American studio to officially announce the DLC for Spider-Man 2’s 2023 release.