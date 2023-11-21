With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the GOTY race, when was the last time a PlayStation exclusive won the title?

We are only weeks away from finding out the best game of the year. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in the GOTY race this year against some tough competition. But is it finally time for a PlayStation exclusive to be again titled as the “Game of the Year”?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a superhero action-adventure title and the third installment in the Spider-Man series by Insomniac Games. This game is based on the popular superhero character of the same name from the Marvel comics and movies, and now, it is a contender for “Game of the Year.”

It will be interesting to see if this superhero game bags the GOTY title, as Spider-Man 2 received a lot of praise and love from fans and critics. This action-adventure sold over 2.5 million copies within 24 hours of its release, and clearly the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive title.

Incidentally, If Spider-Man 2 does manage to win Game of the Year 2023, it will be the successor of The Last of Us 2. This post-apocalyptic action adventure was the last PlayStation exclusive to win this prestigious title.

The Last of Us 2 is less deserving than Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The sequel to 2013’s highly-praised The Last of Us by Naughty Dog was the Game of the Year 2020. However, most of the gaming community didn’t agree with it winning the title. Moreover, Spider-Man 2 might be more worthy of the GOTY title than The Last of Us 2.

The Last of Us 2 was a good game, but it was nowhere near anything that made fans love the first game. Many fans complained about the poor narrative and characters. Moreover, there was a lot of criticism about Joel’s death and Ellie’s crazy revenge hunt.

To top it all off, the game tried to include Abby’s viewpoint unnecessarily. Fans play as Abby and fight against none other than Ellie for a good chunk of the game. This confused fans and made them wonder who the game’s protagonist was.

Despite all the negative reviews, The Last of Us 2 bagged the GOTY title. Many fans were unhappy about the result, but some saw it coming. After all, this teenager’s revenge hunt in a post-apocalyptic world was a visual treat and a sequel to a beloved game.

When comparing The Last of Us 2 to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, both are visual treats and sequels to successful games. But what makes the superhero PlayStation exclusive more deserving is that it took everything from its predecessor and made it better with a good narrative.