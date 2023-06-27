Is Yukong worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail upon release?

Yukong will be joining the party with the version 1.1 update’s second phase. She will be the second fox-eared character in the game after Tungyun. But is Yukong worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

If players wish to pull her with this update, they can since she is very powerful when paired with any DPS. Additionally, her abilities aid her teammates making her a better pick in the update.

Players should also keep in mind that she will become a free-to-play character in the 1.2 update, but having her in the 1.1 update will ensure that players battle against bosses fast and complete the missions.

Let’s examine the conditions under which players should pull Yukong in Honkai Star Rail.

Reasons to pull Yukong in Honkai Star Rail

Yukong is a crucial member of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Faring Commission and is known to be a part of Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. She follows the Path of The Harmony and is a 4-star Imaginary combat-type character.

The reasons why she becomes a crucial part of the party is that her gameplay and her role in the team are that of a buffer, who will boost the damage of the attacking DPS. Additionally, her element is of extreme rarity and she can prove to be quite effective in terms of getting a lot of Weakness Breaks when attacking enemies.

Her talent and abilities like ATK boost, CRIT rate, and CRIT DMG are going to help her teammates increase the damage of their attack. Since she is coming in Silver Wolf’s banner, she would have an extremely good pairing with the former. Other characters who can pair well with her consist of March 7th, Hook and Welt, or Dan Heng.

Yukong’s abilities

Following are her abilities that help the party fight better:

Arrow Slinger

Deals Imaginary damage toward an enemy. It is equivalent to 50% of Yukong’s ATK.

Emboldening Salvo

She can gather up to two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings. They will keep the allies’ ATK up by 40%. After the attack is finished, she loses 1 stack of the Bowstrings. However, she can always regain them by using this skill, and it will remain in place.

Diving Kestrel

If she mixes this Ultimate with her Roaring Bows, the damage further increases by 21%. Players can then inflict the damage up to 228% on a particular enemy.

Seven Layers, One Arrow

With this Talent, players will get to inflict an extra 40% damage, which will also enhance their damage that breaks the Toughness bar.

Is Yukong worth pulling in the 1.1 banner?

The answer is yes. Yukong is going to be the second Imaginary character to join the game after Welt. Not only does this make her special, but it also makes her a valuable 4-star character. In addition to this, her talent is solid and her abilities help provide a much-needed boost to her team.

Having said that, since she is extremely flexible, she can make for a very good teammate wherever she goes. For now, she is one of the better 4-star characters in the game.

Often times Yukong is compared to Tingyun, but she always comes out a bit stronger and has the edge over Tingyun. As mentioned earlier, Yukong acts buffer to the team’s needs and she is versatile in her role, so she can fit any meta.

That being said, if you wish to know more about Honkai Star Rail, feel free to check out our page by clicking here.