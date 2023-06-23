What is Weakness Break and Toughness in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a GACHA game that is based on a turn-based combat system. Players have to explore the Worlds and complete missions while fighting enemies and bosses.

While players battle the boss, they have to take care of the Weakness Break and toughness in Honkai Star Rail. In the process of exploring the Worlds, players have to collect supplies that could eventually be used in the game. Each character is assigned an element and a path that will help them defeat their enemies.

The elements assigned to the players also correspond to the weakness that the bosses and other enemies have. During the fight, players have to keep in account the Toughness and Weakness Break of the enemies and strategize accordingly.

What is Toughness in Honkai Star Rail?

Toughness in Honkai Star Rail refers to the elements of the character’s attack that make the enemies weak. While fighting enemies, players will notice element logos on top of enemies. These logos represent the elements that would make for the most critical hits on the enemies.

While fighting the bad guys, players will come across two bars on top of the enemy’s head. The Red Bar reflects the HP of the enemy and the white bar reflects the Toughness.

Once the Toughness bar comes to zero, it becomes extremely simple to defeat these enemies.

Knowing the Toughness of the opponents also helps the players become better prepared for the battle. In addition to this, players should remember that without depleting the Toughness bar, the enemies can’t be defeated.

What is Weakness Break in Honkai Star Rail?

Weakness Break refers to a point in the battle where the enemy’s Toughness is reduced to zero. Once this happens, the enemy will be pushed back, their health will be depleted even more and the Damage Over Time they receive from the toughness element will increase astronomically.

Defeating an enemy requires using different permutations and combinations. At times, players might get into a battle with all the Toughness (highly unlikely) elements, and at times, with few elements.

However, if players don’t have the corresponding Toughness element, there is still a chance that they would win the battle. However, the processing time will increase substantially, and at times it’s not even guaranteed.

How does Weakness Break work during a battle?

During a battle, the Weakness Break ensures that the enemy is more vulnerable to attacks and the damage they receive is with much higher intensity.

To ensure a Weakness Break during the battle, players have to have a good team composition. In addition to that, the party and the Trailblazer should be at a higher level. Lastly, they need to use their skills and Ultimates at the most appropriate timing.

Players might need a little time to perfect an attack, but keeping a check on the Toughness bar during the battle is key.

