Although they begin their journey on the Path of Destruction as a Physical Type character, they eventually acquire Fire Type in the Path of Preservation. Read on for the Fire Trailblazer build.

The Trailblazer serves as the initial protagonist in Honkai Star Rail and is the playable character for the players. Unlike other game characters, the Trailblazer does not follow a predetermined course.

As the main character, the Trailblazer can adopt multiple Paths through various Aeon blessings, making them extraordinary. The recommended strategies for Relics, Light Cones, and enhancements differ significantly for each Path due to their distinct Types. Hence, here you will discover a comprehensive guide on constructing the Trailblazer specializing in Fire Type attacks during the Preservation Path within the game.

Honkai Star Rail Fire Trailblazer Guide: Everything to know

During the starting sequence of the game, Kafka selects the Trailblazer, either Stelle or Caelus and vests upon them a Stellaron, the Cancer of All Worlds. Embarking on the Astral Express with their companions, March 7th and Dan Heng, the Trailblazer commences their journey. Together, they traverse diverse planets, unveiling enigmas and surmounting obstacles associated with the Stellaron.

The Trailblazer gains the power of Fire and starts their journey on the Path of Preservation during the final battle against Cocolia on Jarilo-VI in the mission “Roads to The Past Have Long Been Closed“. During the fight, the Fire Trailblazer will be a trial character. Later, players will need to equip a proper Light Cone and build for this Path.

Basic details: Rarity: 5 Star Path: Adaptive Element: Adaptive Factions: Astral Express, The Nameless World: Astral Express Release date: April 26, 2023

How to obtain: The Trailblazer is obtained automatically during the Mission “Chaos in the Deep,” which is a part of the first Trailblaze Mission “Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow.” Players can choose from two options, Stelle (female) and Caelus (male), who they can rename later. The Fire powers will be obtained after the boss fight in “Roads to The Past Have Long Been Closed”



Best Fire Trailblazer build in Honkai Star Rail

Talent and Technique

The Talent of the Fire Trailblazer is called the “Treasure of the Architects”. The Trailblazer gains 1 stack of Magma Will each time they are hit, with a maximum of 8 stacks. When Magma Will reaches 4 or more stacks, the Trailblazer’s basic attacks are enhanced, dealing damage to a single enemy and nearby foes. Additionally, when using a basic attack, skill, or ultimate, the Trailblazer provides a shield to all allies. The shield absorbs damage equal to 4% of the Trailblazer’s DEF stat plus 20 more points, lasting for 2 turns.

The Trailblazer’s overworld technique is called the “Call of the Guardian”. When the Trailblazer uses their technique, at the commencement of the subsequent battle, they acquire a shield that can absorb damage equivalent to 30% of their DEF plus 384 DEF points. This shield remains active for a duration of 1 turn.

Traces

Character Traces are supplementary attributes that become accessible as a character advances through their ascension levels. The following are the Traces associated with the Trailblazer on the Path of Preservation:

Ascension 2: DMG reduction by 15% by the entire team for one turn when Skill is used

Ascension 4: Enhanced basic attack regenerates 5% of the maximum HP

Ascension 6: If the character has a Shield at the start of a turn, ATK is increased by 15% while also generating 5 Energy points

Relics and Ornaments

Relics function similarly to Artifacts in Genshin Impact, enhancing the abilities of characters by improving their statistics when equipped. These Relics can be placed in four slots, and each set provides a unique bonus when equipped.

As a Preservation character, the Fire Trailblazer can benefit from stats like DEF and shield strength with a proper build. Here are some of the best Relic sets for them:

4-piece Knight of Purity Palace: DEF bonus + Shield DMG absorption bonus

DEF bonus + Shield DMG absorption bonus 2-piece Knight of Purity Palace + 2-piece Guard of Wuthering Snow: DEF bonus + Reduces incoming DMG

DEF bonus + Reduces incoming DMG 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat: ATK% buff + SPD boost

When you achieve Trailblaze level 24 in Honkai Star Rail, you gain access to Planar Ornaments that can be equipped in two different sets. The optimal Planar Ornament for the Trailblazer of Preservation is:

Belobog of the Architects: DEF buffs

Light Cones

When the Trailblazer switches its Path in Honkai Star Rail, it’s important to also change its Light Cone, as Light Cones are only compatible with their corresponding paths. For the Path of Destruction, the top-rated Light Cones are as follows:

Moment of Victory: 5-star Light Cone that buffs DEF and Effect Hit Rate

5-star Light Cone that buffs DEF and Effect Hit Rate Day One of My New Life: 4-star gacha Light Cone. Buffs DEF and DMG resistance

4-star gacha Light Cone. Buffs DEF and DMG resistance Trend of the Universal Market: DEF bonus and burns the enemy when the character is attacked

DEF bonus and burns the enemy when the character is attacked Landau’s Choice: 4-star, increases the probability of getting hit while reducing incoming DMG

Team recommendations

Depending on the enemies and the challenge, the teams can be customized to build the Preservation or Fire Trailblazer. Here are some of the best team examples for them:

Trailblazer (Preservation) + Natasha + Dan Heng + Yanqing

Trailblazer (Preservation) + Serval + Natasha + Tingyun

Trailblazer (Preservation) + Seele + Welt + Tingyun

Every Upgrade Material needed to level up the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

To ascend the Trailblazer to their highest level, the following are the resources you will need:

x15 Thief’s Instinct/ x15 Usurper’s Scheme/ x15 Conqueror’s Will

x28 Enigmatic Ectostella: Obtained from Mission Rewards and Level Rewards

Obtained from Mission Rewards and Level Rewards 308,000 Credits

For their Traces, they require:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x18 Shattered Blade/ x69 Lifeless Blade/ x139 Worldbreaker Blade

x41 Thief’s Instinct/ x56 Usurper’s Scheme/ x 58 Conqueror’s Will

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road: Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast)

Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast) 3 million Credits

Useful Information about the Fire Trailblazer Build

Unlocking the Eidolons for the Trailblazer is a straightforward process that doesn’t require participation in the gacha aspect. To obtain up to Eidolon 6, players need to collect six “Shadows of Preservation,” which are Eidolon materials. While there are a total of 6 Shadows of Preservation, it’s important to note that only 5 of them are currently obtainable:

Complete the “Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns” mission

Buy from the Jeweler’s Pagoda in Central Starskiff Haven, Xianzhou Luofu for 250 Strale each, up to 4

Each Eidolon can augment the power of the Trailblazer upon unlocking. They can help build the Fire Trailblazer more powerfully. Here are the buffs provided by each of them:

E1: Additional Fire DMG dealt when Basic ATK is used. This additional DMG is equal to 25% of the character’s DEF. Enhanced basic ATK deals 50% of their DEF as Fire DMG.

E2: Increases Shield strength provided to teammates by Trailblazer’s Talent. Extra DMG absorption by 2% of the Trailblazer’s DEF plus 27.

E3: Skill Level and Talent ATK increased by 2 each up to a max of level 15.

E4: 4 stacks of Magma Will are generated at the very beginning of a combat

E5: Ultimate Level and Basic ATK increased by 2 and 1 respectively, each up to a max of level 15.

E6: DEF bonus of 10% when enhanced Basic ATK or Ult is used.

Conclusion

The Fire Trailblazer is arguably one of the best free-to-play options in the game. They are a great tanker and as a Preservation character can also replace other shield characters while also taking a damaging role as a Fire user. The Fire Type is also a significant improvement from the gameplay of the Physical Trailblazer although each has its pros and cons.

