Kick CEO reveal they are in talks with DrDisrespect and his team

In an interview, Kick CEO revealed the team is talking to DrDisrespect and his team to get him to stream on the platform. This comes in just days after DrDisrespect tweeted at Kick about what deal he would take to become a part of the platform.

Advertisement

Jake Lucky, an Esports journalist recently interviewed Kick CEO and the latter revealed that a lot of signings will take place on Kick in the coming weeks. When asked specifically about the former CoD player, Eddie said that they would love to have him on the platform and that they’re in conversation with the team.

Here is everything he revealed about the potential deal with DrDisrespect.

Advertisement

Kick CEO says he wants DrDisrespect on the platform

In a direct question asked by Jake Lucky about signing DrDisrespect and a follow-up asking whether a Kick deal was denied by some of the creators they reached out to, Eddie showed his affection towards Doc.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1672684823406870528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Eddie said that he’s grown up watching streams and that DrDisrespect is one of his favorite streamers, and he would love to have him become a part of the platform. He said:

Listen… DrDisrespect… I’ve personally been a massive fan of for the longest. I’ve been a massive fan of many streamers, to be honest.

He also emphasized that he’s been watching streams since High school. In addition to that, he said getting a chance to work with these streamers is “so f**king cool.”

Advertisement

Without naming anyone else Kick might be in talks with, Eddie said that the majority of the people are willing to communicate with Kick and have opened their lines to them. He said:

We want to work with everyone. We want to make things happen, and most importantly, we want to give streamers what they’re worth.

If DrDisrespect gets added to Kick as a creator, there is a 50-50 chance that he might sign an exclusive contract with the platform considering he is not under contract with anyone. He was also banned from Twitch and his channel was terminated.

We would update the audience if a Kick deal is offered to Doc. Till then they can check out all the latest news and updates related to streamers by clicking here.