Dan Clancy Says “It Doesn’t Make Twitch Money” When Addressing Kick

With a few big names associated with it, Kick is a hot topic of gossip among the streaming community these days. Many prominent Twitch streamers have already made the switch to the Stake-funded platform.

Thus, it sparked the ‘Kick vs. Twitch’ war, and amidst the two platforms’ comparison, there are talks about Kick making Twitch money. Just a few days ago, while streaming, Pokimane reacted to Kick and xQc’s whopping $100 million deal, expressing that Twitch indirectly makes money from Kick.

For those unfamiliar, Imane “Pokimane” referred to Kick using Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Interactive Video Service (IVS), owned by Amazon. Moreover, Amazon is also Twitch’s parent company; the purple platform is a subsidiary of the e-commerce giant.

Therefore, this resulted in many people believing Pokimane’s claims on ‘Kick making Twitch money’ to be true. Although Kick uses Twitch’s parent company’s services, the money flow is not what it appears to be. In fact, recently, in an interview, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy himself clarified, concluding this ongoing debate.

CEO Dan Clancy reveals Twitch makes no money from Kick

In an interview, Dan Clancy finally revealed that Twitch and Kick have no business with each other. In fact, the Twitch CEO also gave a detailed explanation, stating the reason behind it. Dan mentioned that AWS isn’t a part of Twitch, and IVS is one of AWS’s services. Therefore, Kick relies on AWS, not Twitch, for all its streaming services. Hence, Kick doesn’t make Twitch money, as AWS and Twitch are different entities.

Here’s what Dan Clancy exactly quoted: “The simple answer is it doesn’t make Twitch money.” Further, he added, “AWS is not part of Twitch… IVS is a service of AWS, it was built off of Twitch and Kick is using them right now.”

Later on, the CEO also expressed, “AWS does this, they generalize things and let other people use them.” Hence, this is where this discussion ends. Therefore, Kick uses AWS and it has no business with Twitch. Now, fans and the Kick community can rest assured that the green platform isn’t really funding its rival.