Will Nintendo’s Fear of Missing Out Make Palworld a Launch Title for the Switch 2?

The newly-released “Pokemon with Guns” title Palword is breaking records despite being accused of stealing designs from Nintendo’s Pokemon. This new action-adventure game has become one of the most-played games on Steam with mostly positive reviews. It sold over eight million units in the first six days of early access.

The game has been fighting a war against Nintendo since its release. The Japanese giants claimed to investigate the 2024-released game by Pocket Pair for plagiarising Pokemon. Despite the accusations, Big N can’t turn a blind eye to the game’s success and rising popularity among fans. They could even release the game on their platform with the rumored Switch 2 on its way.

The ages-old Nintendo Switch is at its last legs losing all credibility to the next-gen handheld consoles. Many gamers are already transitioning to more capable platforms like Steam Deck. It is the best time for Nintendo to unveil the successor of Switch. If the rumored Switch 2 gets released this year, adding Palworld to the new catalog would attract all fans to their new platform.

Nintendo is possibly developing the next Pokemon Game exclusively for the Switch 2

The latest installment to the Pokemon series is the 2022-released Scarlet and Violet for Switch. A few days ago, Nintendo released a new DLC for the game, the Epilogue: Mochi Mayhem. It was the first true open-world title in the series, and the game’s plot had no directed progression.

Despite the game having so many new features to keep the fans hooked to the console, it failed to have the expected impact due to the console’s outdated technology. Fans complained about how Switch was struggling to run this Pokemon game. It further proved that Nintendo is in desperate need of a successor to their revolutionary Switch.

There are rumors that the Japanese behemoths will release the much-awaited Switch 2 this year. Even if that is the case, there is still no update from GameFreak or other studios working on a title for this rumored console. Nintendo might fast-forward the development of the next Pokemon because of Palworld’s success and could also exclusively release it for Switch 2.