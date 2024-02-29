Does Aerith Die and Other Questions You Might Have at the End of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally available on store shelves. Fans are already playing it and some might have even completed it. However, the plot is such that players might find themselves with a lot of unanswered questions in the end.



Advertisement

This 2024-released JRPG takes up from where Final Fantasy 7 remake ended. Hence, it is not just a simple retelling with modern gameplay and mechanics. The 2020-released Final Fantasy 7 Remake established that fate can be changed. However, the sequel implied that fate would try to follow the original timeline despite all interventions.



NOTE: This article contains heavy spoilers, so please read at your own risk.

Advertisement

What happens at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Sephiroth turns his sword Masamune to strike Aerith while Cloud rushes towards them to prevent it. However, the protagonist is stopped by the White Whispers, who want this cannon event to happen. For those who haven’t played the 1997 title, Sephiroth kills Aerith with his sword. After blocking Sephiroth’s attack, the screen glitches to Aerith collapsing in Cloud’s arm. Despite Sephiroth’s blade not touching Aerith, it was covered in blood, and she was found bleeding as if someone had struck her down physically.

Then, Cloud and Sephiroth begin fighting each with the world collapsing against them. Cloud is joined by his friend Zack from a timeline where he is alive. Moreover, Tifa and the company also join them in the battle. Eventually, Cloud and Sephiroth battle it out in a white void, where Aerith joins to help the former. The antagonist escapes while we see Cloud returning to the main timeline before asking the fallen Aerith to wake up, to which she even responds. In the last few scenes, we see everyone mourning Aerith’s death, but Cloud can still see her. Finally, they go their separate ways to stop Sephiroth’s evil schemes.

What do the White Whispers do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The 2020-released Final Fantasy 7 Remake introduced the dementor-like beings, which were not present in the original game. The game established the remake trilogy in a separate timeline. These White Whispers prevent the timeline from straying from the original one. According to the 1997 title, Zack should have died before the events of Final Fantasy 7. However, he is alive in the remake timeline.

Throughout the Remake and Rebirth, these white dementors try to prevent Cloud and his company from intervening in the canon events. The ones who are protecting the original timeline are White Whispers. This is why they also tried stopping Cloud from saving Aerith.

Does Aerith Die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The biggest question Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth leaves us with is whether Aerith breathes her last. We saw Cloud block Sephiroth’s strike, but she still got injured fatally. The Remake has established the presence of multiple timelines and all of them seem to be converging. Hence, it is possible that reality glitched between a universe where Aerith is alive and one where she isn’t.

Advertisement

Only Cloud seems to have the ability to see between these glitching realities. When the FF7 protagonist sees Aerith open her eyes and move around after her death, many might think he is imagining her to cope with the pain. Moreover, when they finally part ways, Aerith even promises to prevent a meteor and says it feels like a second home. Hence, it can be possible Aerith has passed away but exists in an alternate universe that only Cloud can see.

What happens to Sephiroth at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

After the multidimensional fight with Cloud, Sephiroth flaps his single-angle wing to escape. He then laughs looking at Cloud and Aerith before leaving the white void. However, when the protagonist questions his laugh, Aerith explains that Sephiroth’s evil plans aren’t over yet.

In another scene, we see Rufus interact with a hooded Glenn. Those who played the original game will remember the latter is an ex-SOLDIER and is one of the early attempts by Shinra to create modified humans. Rufus realizes Glenn is planning to divert his attention from Sephiroth’s uprising. We see Glenn transforming into Sephiroth, claiming Rufus only deserves an imitation.

We expect the ex-SOLDIER will have a significant role in the sequel. Moreover, he might be working alongside Sephiroth to take over the world. Sephiroth still has some evil plans which he is pretty confident about.

What happens to Cloud at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

During the final boss battle against Sephiroth, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth protagonist possibly acquired the ability to see between alternate timelines. It could also explain why he could only see Aerith and the rift between worlds in the sky, which others were ignorant about.

Cloud and his friend leave on a new venture to stop Sephiroth and Sinra’s evil beings. Moreover, his clear Materia transforms into a black one after a quick migraine. He then hides the Black Materia into his sword. This unique item could play a huge role in Cloud’s plan to defeat Sephiroth.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has definetly left behind a tangled ending that will have many interpretations. The upcoming third game in the Remake series could untangle this mess and explain many confusing questions left behind by this title.