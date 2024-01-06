Will the Much Anticipated EA Sports College Football Be Distinctly Different From Their Madden Franchise?

EA Sports College Football is one of the most-anticipated sports video games of recent times. Fans have eagerly awaited it since Electronic Arts announced in 2021 that NCCA Football would return under a new name. Moreover, even though there were doubts about this epic return due to licensing issues with college players, the developers overcame that issue and it seems like good news isn’t that far off.

Lately, there have been a lot of leaks about this upcoming football game on the internet. But what caught everyone’s attention is it being vastly different from EA Sports’s other football series, NFL Madden. According to 247Sports, Electronic Arts would recreate the atmosphere and unique traditions of the schools featured in this game. They don’t want this game to feel like a Madden game with a different skin. Moreover, The playbook will be far more comprehensive and team-specific.

Although EA Sports has promised to offer a different gameplay to the Madden series, fans would be getting similar graphics as the latter. The American developers are creating the game based on the same engine used for Madden. However, that shouldn this in the past when this series was called NCCA.

When Will EA Sports announce a release date for their upcoming title?

Aside from leaks about gameplay and mechanics, there are reports that Electronic Arts will release an official update about EA Sports College Football on January 8, 2024. The College Football Playoff national championship game between Michigan and Washington is also on that day, and it would only be fitting for EA to announce a release date for the highly anticipated college football title at the same time.

Still, fans should take such leaks with a grain of salt as it is still not clear whether the American giants plan to announce the release date on Monday. However, the NCAA Football video games were always released between mid to late July. In fact, the last college football-based game, NCAA Football 14, was released on July 9, 2013, and EA Sports plans to continue the trend by releasing the next iteration in the summer of 2024.

Fans are overjoyed after hearing that EA Sports could announce the release date of the forthcoming college football game on January 8. They can’t wait for Monday to arrive. Many of them are hopeful that this information doesn’t turn out to be a false report. After all, it’s been over a decade since the last college football-themed game was released.