mobile app bar

Khabib Nurmagomedov and 101 Year Old War Hero Join Forces to Kick Off Russian Football League Match

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Khabib Nurmagomedov and 101 Year Old War Hero Join Forces to Kick Off Russian Football League Match

January 27, 2022, MIAMI, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FL- JANUARY 27: Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Eagle FC 44 – Spong vs Kharitonov event at FLX Cast Arena on January 27, 2022 in MIAMI, FL, United States. MIAMI, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20220127_zsa_p175_019 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a national hero in Russia. In a heartwarming event, he recently escorted another national hero, the 100-year-old war veteran Ibrahim-Pasha Sultanovich to kick off a Russian National Soccer League game.

Both Khabib and Sultanovich appeared on the pitch as distinguished guests. But Khabib being the gentleman he is, of course, understands the sacrifices war heroes have to make. So it was only natural that he would support Sultanovich on the pitch in the most wholesome moment in the MMA community this week.

Khabib also shared several snaps featuring him with the 100-year-old war hero on his Instagram profile. And even though he didn’t share a video of the entire incident, the official Instagram account of ‘FC Dynamo Makhachkala did.

Their caption revealed that Sultanovich had fought in the coveted Battle of Stalingrad. For the uninitiated, Germany’s failure to capture Stalingrad despite the overwhelming odds in their favor broke the back of Hitler’s war efforts. This would start a chain of events during World War II, that we now know resulted in the defeat of the Nazis.

No honor is valuable enough for such extraordinary warriors. Now, while Khabib hasn’t fought in any wars, he’s been part of a lot of fights, none of which he has ever lost. Besides, everyone knows, he is a soccer fanatic.

So, the RPL authorities had a strong reason for inviting Khabib to the pitch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s undying love for Soccer

There can be no questions about the RPL authority’s decision to honor a valorous war hero like Sultanovich. And if anyone asks why Khabib made it up there, well there are compelling reasons for that as well.

Khabib felt immensely attracted to the game of soccer right from his childhood. His love for the noted soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, also knows no bounds. The Dagestani once paid a visit to ‘CR7’ during his tenure with the English footballing giants, Manchester United.

Moreover, Conor McGregor’s archrival had also detailed that he would’ve taken up soccer professionally if he didn’t get into MMA. Hence, apart from delighting fans with his presence, ‘The Eagle’ also must have felt honored to receive an invitation to appear as a distinguished guest for the RPL match.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these