UFC Veteran Suggests Conor McGregor’s Rant on Sean O’Malley Might Be Driven by Jealousy: “Kind of on Fire”

Conor McGregor’s bashing Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley for PED usage didn’t exactly seem out of character for the Irishman. But many have since pointed out the alleged hypocrisy of the tweet since McGregor himself has been accused of juicing up. Meanwhile, Ben Askren has claimed “jealousy” to be the reason behind the now-deleted rant.

Askren appeared on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel and claimed that the notorious was jealous of O’Malley and hence fired out a tweet in the manner that he did.

McGregor is in the twilight of his UFC career despite still being one of the most noted stars of the promotion. A new era of champions has already taken over the company and it is widely believed that the Irishman might never make it to another title fight.

Askren implied that ‘Mystic Mac’s “jealousy” towards the growing popularity of the new age of UFC champions made him deride ‘Suga’ and threaten to “ride him like an ostrich“. ‘Funky’ also mentioned that O’Malley’s “fire” in-octagon performances made McGregor further insecure about his stature in the UFC.

“There’s a definite possibility of [McGregor having] a sense of jealousy or something. Coz Sean [O’Malley] is kind of , on fire.”

O’Malley had been a follower of McGregor and appreciated him multiple times previously. However, the latter’s ‘X’ shots turned their relationship sour. O’Malley even went on air and said that he wanted to witness ‘Iron’ Chandler “sleep” McGregor in their upcoming UFC 303 encounter.

Regardless, the fact remains that McGregor is still the biggest name in the industry. But even though his time might be coming to an end with the company, he is still a force to be reckoned with.

If McGregor wins his last fights on his UFC contract…

To imply that McGregor is insecure about his position in the company can be called wishful thinking since the red carpet is already being laid out for his return. And if he wins against Chandler and whatever fight follows, he will suddenly find himself in a position that many aspire to be.

And if he manages to win these two fights, who’s to say, he won’t be considered a title contender? After all, UFC is a business and Conor McGregor is good for business. A title fight with Islam Makhachev in the future would not only bring his rivalry with the Dagestani clan to a full circle, it is certain to break all records for PPV numbers.