Netizens pour in to congratulate PewDiePie and Marzia on their new born child

The most famous YouTuber, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, was showered with congratulatory messages from his friends and fans as he and his wife, Marzia, welcomed their newborn son.

Advertisement

PewDiePie is one of the biggest content creators in the world. He has dominated YouTube for years and made several records throughout his career. But the 33-year-old has now taken a backseat in the last few years. He has now shifted his attention to his family and personal life.

Earlier this year, Felix shared a wholesome video on his YouTube channel with over 111 million subscribers. In that video, he shared the news of his wife Marzia being pregnant with their first child. It swept the whole internet with joy. Once again, Pewds did the same by sharing the news of his baby’s birth.

Advertisement

PewDiePie welcomes his newborn son

On July 12, PewDiePie took to Instagram to post a series of wholesome photos of his newborn baby. The couple were holding their baby boy in the hospital in those photos. There was also a picture of his son’s clothes and toys. Further, the cloth also bore his son’s name, Bjorn.

Aside from the pictures, Pewds also added a caption to reveal his son’s birthdate, July 11, 2023. He also wrote a lovely welcoming message for his son. Pewds also added a bear emoji with the caption, as he named his son Bjorn. It is a Swedish name for boys that means bear.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cul_OCYLbST/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He didn’t write much about the experience in the post. But he looked like the happiest person on the planet at that moment in those pictures. Who wouldn’t feel that after holding their baby for the first time? PewDiePie has made videos of his wedding and Marzia’s pregnancy, so there are chances of him sharing this wholesome moment with his fans in a future YouTube video.

The whole internet congratulated Pewds

The news of Pewdie and Marzia welcoming their son Bjorn spread on the internet like wildfire. Everyone showered them with love and congratulated the couple on adding a new member to their family.

Advertisement

The congratulatory messages were not only limited to this Instagram post’s section. Fans even shared these pictures on social media platforms like Twitter and wrote heartwarming messages to the former “YouTube King.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PewpieceEN/status/1679087363119562752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EveAlexandra21/status/1679105642756276224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jooniekisser/status/1679077701368569857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yezenchan/status/1679074363814064128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ItsOfterity/status/1679079954149941248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If you liked reading this heartwarming news about PewDiePie, click here to read how the YouTube streamer Syykuno once dated a boy in MapleStory.