Fuslie goes crazy to buy “once in a lifetime” painting by PewDiePie

The painting by PewDiePie was the most expensive item sold at a recent streamer auction event. The famous YouTube streamer Leslie Ann “Fuslie” Fu started a bidding war to get her hands on this “once in a lifetime” painting.

Advertisement

Many big-name streamers recently gathered together for an auction, where they sold their belonging to raise funds for charity. Although the YouTube royalty Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg was absent at the event, he still sold a painting. He also sent a small video to tell the audience about the painting.

“This is hand-drawn by yours truly. It’s a monkey riding a bike and then something is riding the monkey. And [I] signed [this] beautiful artistry as you can tell. I expect this to go for at least a million. Go bid. It’s for charity or something. It’s a good cause, go bid [on this] once in a lifetime [painting].”

Advertisement

Fuslie placed a $10,000 offer soon after the auctioneer and YouTuber Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun started taking bids. Many enormous requests came following her initial proposal. After all, everyone wanted the painting created by the former “YouTube King.” Fuslie countered them all with hefty offers, finally submitting a $20,000 proposal. However, she was outbid by a fan who offered a $100 higher bid.

PewDiePie and Leslie’s intriguing past

There is no surprise Fuslie was so eager to buy PewDiePie’s painting. After all, both the YouTubers share an exciting past, and the latter has a big hand in Fuslie becoming popular. PewDiePie is known for his reaction videos, where he reacts to weird memes and videos. In one such reaction, he came across Fuslie’s slip-up from her early days as a streamer.

During an earlier Pokemon Go livestream, fans saw something suspicious under Fuslie’s bed. When she realized what her followers were talking about, she tried to cover it up by claiming it was a “guitar.” It received little attention then, but PewDiePie’s reaction blew it up on the internet two years later.

Fuslie got trolled by his fellow streamers and fans about the incident. They teased her with the name “The Guitar Girl” that PewDiePie gave her in his reaction video. She eventually confronted the YouTube star about it in an Among Us lobby and had an awkward conversation. But PewDiePie’s video on her helped her get a lot of attention on the internet.

Advertisement

Leslie wasn’t the only one who went crazy at this recent auction. The famous Twitch streamers HasanAbi and Karl Jacobs also started a heated bidding war over Sykkuno’s Among Us swim trunks. Find out who eventually won the trunks by clicking here.