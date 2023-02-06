Fans react to YouTuber PewDiePie announcing pregnancy with wife Marzia

YouTube sensation PewDiePie announced he is expecting his first child with his wife Marzia. They both tied the knot in 2019 after being together for eight years. In a YouTube video he uploaded on February 5, 2023, he announced he was going to be a father.

Also Read: “I prefer being there for my girlfriend QTCinderella”, Ludwig Responds on why he was late to make Mogul Mail video amid Atrioc’s deepfake controversy

PewDiePie and Marzia expecting their first child after three years of marriage

In the video uploaded to his YouTube channel which has over 111 million subscribers, PewDiePie told his audience that he’s been hiding something from them since November, last year. He said:

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is, I’m going to be a dad,” he said. “We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I’m just so thankful everything’s been going well so far.”

The video continued with Pewds updating his audience about Marzia’s health and said she has been taking it like a champ.

He also told the audience how excited he is to become a dad and enter a new phase of his life.

“So yeah, I’m going to be a dad. I’m so excited. It’s kinda strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia.”

Fans react to PewDiePie’s baby announcement

The comment section of the YouTuber’s video is extremely positive and everyone has been wishing him and Marzia all the luck and good wishes. Here are some comments from there:

Besides that, wishes poured in for the parents-to-be from other social media platforms, as well. Twitter has PewDiePie trending. Here are some amazing wishes from the platform:

if you wanted a reason to feel old today, Pewdiepie and Marzia are having a kid 🥲 pic.twitter.com/9RN3WoBPvo — Mochi✨💚 (@kayisalie) February 5, 2023

From this to this. 😭 AAAAAA im so happy for Felix and Marzia 🥹🫶🏻 brb gonna binge old pewdiepie videos. pic.twitter.com/HGqXJywpod — 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞 (@Mimiruhhh) February 5, 2023

PEWDIEPIE IS GONNA BE A DAD pic.twitter.com/v6AgEZjxUT — Rhi ✨ (@IRLCHAOSNORA) February 5, 2023

PewDiePie and Marzia have been receiving a lot of love since they announced the pregnancy. One of their fans also commented saying:

“This genuinely put tears in my eyes. Congratulations, been watching you for over a decade now and never thought this day would come!”

The couple started dating each other in 2011 after Marzia emailed him saying she found his videos funny after being introduced to his channel by a friend.

Also Read: Valorant LOCK//IN capsule bundle release date, price, and bundle details