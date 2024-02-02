Palworld Breeding: How to Get Anubis in the Game?

Palworld has become the most-played game on Steam despite allegations of copying designs from Nintendo’s Pokemon. Fans have been describing the game as a Pokemon with guns, due to the similarities with the GameFreak title. Likewise, Palworld also features breeding and one can get their hands on several legendary Pals through the process.

Anubis, the ground element Pal, is one of the most-wanted creatures in Palworld due to its stats, abilities, and similar appearance to the beloved Pokemon, Lucario. However, it isn’t easy to get an Anubis soon after starting the game, as they usually spawn at levels 30-40 with an Alpha boss variant at level 45. So, that’s where breeding comes in help, as fans can get an Anubis without having to catch one from the wilderness.

Which Pals to breed to get Anubis?

When we are talking about breeding Pals to acquire this ground element Pal, fans might wonder if they would need two Anubis. However, that isn’t so as in Palworld, fans can breed two different Pals to acquire a third kind that they want for their party. Some of the breeding pairs required to get an Anubis are listed below.

Arsox + Pyrin

Eikthyrdeer + Beakon

Caprity + Beakon

Mossanda + Katress

Penking + Bushi

Incineram + Surfent

Nitewing + Rayhound

How do you breed Pals to obtain Anubis?

Now that we know which Pals to breed to get an Anubis, we should also find out how to breed them in Palworld. When the players reach level 19, they would unlock Breeding Farm. Build the farm using 100 Wood, 20 Stone, and 50 Fibre. Once you build the Breeding Farm, follow the steps listed below:

Put the two Pals to breed an Anubis into the Breeding Farm .

. Give them a Cake , which can be baked in a cooking pot using 5 Flour , 8 Red Berries , 7 Milk , 8 Eggs , and 2 Honey .

, which can be baked in a cooking pot using , , , , and . Then wait for a while for the Pals to breed and lay an egg in the Breeding Farm.

Where to incubate the egg?

Once players acquire the egg, comes the part where they hatch. They would first need an Incubator, which is the most crucial item to hatch a Pal egg. So, fans can create one using 10 Paldium Fragments, 5 Cloth, 30 Stone, and 2 Ancient Civilization Parts. The last required item could be easily obtained by defeating Alpha Pals or the Dungeon Bosses.

Once fans have an Incubator, put the egg in it and wait for it to hatch. They can reduce the required time by placing a heater near the eggs to create the optimal environment for them to hatch. When a player reaches level 41, they can build a Heater using 20 Ingots, 10 Charcoal, and 5 Flame Organs.

Finally, fans will have an Anubis in their party even before they get to encounter one in the wilderness at level 30-40.