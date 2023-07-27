PlayStation Plus Monthly games for August 2023

These days gamers don’t tend to buy games; instead, they prefer getting subscriptions. From Xbox to Playstation, various game developers provide excellent subscriptions. But the most famous one is the PlayStation Plus. Recently, the Japanese giants unveiled the games on the subscription for August.



Sony offers a subscription plan called PlayStation Plus, free access to various games each month, including some of its best-selling titles. It is further divided into three categories: Deluxe, Extra, and Essential. Each of them has a different price tag since they provide unique perks.

But the most exciting thing about the PlayStation Plus is it offers different titles every month. The huge advantage of owning a subscription is getting access to various games at lower rates, but they own them for a limited time. Like every other month, Sony came up with new exciting titles for PlayStation Plus in August.

Three exciting games available in PlayStation Plus for August

Sony has added three exciting titles to the PlayStation Plus for August. The three titles have nothing in common, providing users a wide range of choices. The subscribers will get access to these games from August 1 to September 4, 2023. Now let’s dive deeper to look at the three titles that will be added in August.

PGA Tour 2K23

Sony took care of sports fanatics by adding PGA Tour 2K23. It is the fifth and the latest installment of the famous golf simulation game by 2K. It brought back many classic features from the previous titles while adding some freshness to the game with new features.

Golf fans can try their skills to become the next FedExCup Champion. It is also the first title where they can play as any male and female pro in the online and offline modes. There are also new licensed gears to make their original in-game characters look fantastic. Also, the 2K23 allows them to create their Tours and play with friends.

Dreams

The Japanese giants also included a video game for the creative types, the 2020-released Dreams. It is a game creation system video game by the British developer Media Molecule. It is a PlayStation exclusive that lets them create their video games.

Dreams include a variety of titles like Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale, A Long Climb Ago, and various virtual reality games. Further, this unique game also lets subscribers play with Media Molecule’s latest title, Tren. This new game will take PlayStation Plus subscribers on the journey of a toy train.

Death’s Door

The PlayStation Plus for August also added an action-adventure game called Death’s Door. It was created by an American developer called Developer Digital. This game hit the shelves in 2021 and received positive reviews from fans. Some even compared it to titles like The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls.

The game lets players take on the role of a small crow, who is a soul reaper. This title will take the players on various adventures, facing enemies like feasts and demigods. They can also customize their character and upgrade their tools to advance in the game.

The PlayStation Plus subscribers will enjoy these three video games in August. But until then, they can enjoy the titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and Endling – Extinction is Forever that Sony added to the subscription for July. If fans liked reading it, they can check which Street Fighter characters are available in PUBG: Battlegrounds by clicking here.