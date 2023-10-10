PS Plus Games to Play in October 2023 (Top 5 Picks)

PS Plus is one of the best subscriptions to purchase in general if you want the most bang for your buck. This list will look at the Top 5 games you should play on PS Plus this October.

The PS Plus subscription is one of the best gaming subscriptions to buy in the current times. It has a catalog of many best-sellers and newcomers that players would be happy to try out. That being said, the month of October is well underway, and with it comes new selections to PS Plus.

This short list will cover the three new additions you should play in the PS Plus Subscription this month along with two others that are worth checking out. Without further ado, let us get into it.

The games we are going to look at will involve titles from the Premium and Extra Upgrades from the PS Plus subscription. However, most of these entries are available in the Essentials category. Let us dive right onto the picks.

5. Farming Simulator 22

Available in: Premium, Extra, and Essential

We start off the list with Farming Simulator 22 which brings you exactly what the title says. You will be thrown deep into the world of growing crops, sowing, harvesting, and so on. It is a peaceful title with few to no flaws.

You will play the role of a modern farmer and have more than 400 tools at your disposal. There are multiple environments that provide a new challenge as well. In comparison to the previous games, there have been lots of new changes made to the game engine. The co-op multiplayer makes it fun for players to run their farms with other gamers.

4. Weird West

Available in: Premium, Extra, and Essential

Dive into a fantasy universe where cowboys and mystical creatures live in the Wild West. This action RPG is one of the best games to download from the PS Plus subscription due to its unorthodox story, setting, and gameplay.

The game’s art style borrows heavily from Borderlands and Hades, two of the most popular titles. The game is fast-paced and unique and will keep you occupied for hours. The world is alive and there are consequences to each of your actions. The storyline interweaves multiple characters and finishes off with a final chapter just like any other linear time.

3. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Available in: Premium and Extra

Wolfenstein is one of the best FPS franchises with a good story, over-the-top gameplay, and larger-than-life antagonists. The second entry of the franchise Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus continues the story of William “B.J” Blazkowicz. You should also note that all Wolfenstein games are on PS Plus but this one is undoubtedly one of the best.

It returns to its signature gory style with more weapons, violence, and set pieces. Titles like these tend to have a lot of corny lines but Wolfenstein pulls it off perfectly, in fact, it is one of the most appealing aspects of the franchise.

2. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Available in: Premium and Extra

The latest entry in the Ratchet and Clank Franchise, Rift Apart is a spectacle and every PlayStation player must experience it. The graphics are gorgeous, the gameplay flows smoothly, and the art style complements the characters really well. This video game is a console exclusive and that makes it high profile and desired by Ratchet and Clank fans all over the world.

The world Insomniac has created is alive with gorgeous interactive options, stunning graphics, and larger-than-life characters.

1. The Callisto Protocol

Available in: Premium, Extra, and Essential

Last but certainly not least, The Callisto Protocol is the game you should play this October because of its narrative-driven story. The game’s graphic quality is top-notch and the story is set in a dystopian future. The game’s protagonist, Jacob Lee is a prisoner aboard a maximum security prison located on Jupiter’s Moon, Callisto.

The prison erupts in utter chaos when the inmates start turning into monstrous creatures. The gameplay has tons of weapons, dark and mysterious setpieces, tactical combat, close-quarter fights and more making it a must-play for this month.