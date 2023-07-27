PUBG: Battlegrounds get raided by Street Fighter characters with latest collaboration

PUBG: Battlegrounds is collaborating with Capcom to bring iconic Street Fighter characters into the battle royale. From July 26, 2023, five exclusive skins will be added to the title that players can buy.d use them.

The latest store update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, released in July, introduced more than just the Street Fighter skins. Among the new additions are a Marine Makeover bundle, a progressive DBS weapon skin, and a variety of other items.

Since the collaboration items are the latest expansions to the game, players might feel curious about what’s included. To help you know more about the collaboration, we have put together a concise article just for you.

Everything to know about PUBG: Battlegrounds x Street Fighter collaboration

Street Fighter skins will be available in PUBG: Battlegrounds starting from July 26, 2023, for both Console and PC platforms. A total of five skins will be added to the game based on the following characters:

Chun-Li (Classic and SF6 outfit)

Ryu (Classic Outfit)

Cammy (Classic Outfit)

Luke (SF6 Outfit)

All these above-mentioned skins will be staying in the store till September 20, 2023, if fans wish to buy this bundle. It should be kept in mind, this collaboration is only exclusive to PCs and consoles, and not for mobile devices. If KRAFTON feels like releasing these skins on mobile as well, then they will surely make an announcement.

The announcement video from KRAFTON also featured these characters doing their iconic moves in the battle royale. So, there might be a chance that exclusive emotes can also be found in the store after the collaboration update. However, the prices for all of this haven’t been disclosed as of now

Many battle royale games are doing multiple collaboration events recently, for instance, The Boys with Warzone 2.0 and Futurama x Fortnite. With the increase in collaboration-themed updates, the gaming community is currently overwhelmed with welcome additions.

That's all you need to know about PUBG: Battlegrounds x Street Fighter collaboration event.