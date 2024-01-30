Does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League follow a Comic Book plotline?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in essence is a team-up between Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot to kill the Justice League. The storyline follows a Justice League gone rogue and is in Brainiac’s control. And it’s the Suicide Squad’s job to stop them. Judging from the plot synopsis and trailers, everyone knows that Brainiac has invaded Earth and is looking to take control of the Justice League to set his plans of domination into motion. The only team that can stop him is a gang of misfits.

Although it is an original storyline developed by Rocksteady Studios, it does borrow heavily from the comics. It takes into account the different characterizations of the members of the Suicide Squad and the Justice League aside from the plot as well. The game borrows certain elements from the 2017 comic Justice League vs. Suicide Squad which received a good reception from the fans. And as for leadership, Amanda Waller is still the boss of the deviants.

Seeing as though the Justice League vs. Suicide Squad comic book mini-series was one of the most memorable team-ups, it can have a certain influence on the plot of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. However, we will have to play the game to know for certain which scenes are tied to the comic storyline.

Why is the Suicide Squad up in arms over the Justice League?

The Suicide Squad’s main reason for existence is their expandable nature. A bunch of bad guys doing what law cannot and all that jazz. And if push comes to shove, turning up dead will not hurt any soul, or as they think. Plus their abilities ensure that they are good enforcers against threats that need to be dealt with. In this particular case, the Justice League has gone rogue and the only hope Metropolis has is the Suicide Squad.

Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark are the playable characters in the game and they must find a way to stop the Justice League before they destroy the world.

Are the Justice League the main antagonists of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

We have already seen some of the Justice League members in promo videos of the game including the mind-controlled Flash, Green Lantern, Batman, and Superman. We assume they will also be the main antagonists of the game along with Brainiac. But there is still room for improvisation. There might end up a twist where once free, the Justice League helps the Squad annihilate Brainiac and bring back justice.

Which popular DC characters will we come across in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Batman, Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, Amanda Waller, Brainiac, Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot are all confirmed via trailers and marketing promos. Aside from that, we do not know who else is set to show up. However, since it is a game set in the Arkham Universe, we might see popular DC villains return, maybe even heroes.

It will be fun to see the Arkham Universe iterations of the Justice League members and how Rocksteady has revamped the previously seen members of the Batman Rogues Gallery in this game.