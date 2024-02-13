Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League DLC Characters Leak: FAQs About What Fans Can Expect From Future Content

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s response has been a little hairy as fans have been divided about the gameplay, HUD issues, and character portrayals. However, the game has received the most flak because of the way it depicted the Arkhamvcrse and its allegedly unfair treatment of Batman. Moving away from all of that, fans do love the character design and the unhinged personality of Task Force X. Furthermore, the treatment of Wonder Woman and how she is portrayed as a comic-accurate warrior of peace is also a refreshing sight to see.

Now that the launch is over, fans are waiting to see what is in store for the future since it is a live service title after all. In fact, there has been tons of speculation about the entire Batman rogues gallery coming to the game. Among the popular ones, we have Mr. Freeze, Deathstroke, and Killer Croc.

Is Joker Coming To Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Yes, Joker is set to be a playable character shortly as a free DLC for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. However, we do not know the period of the release. In addition, this will not be the same Joker we have seen in the Arkham Franchise and is designed by Rocksteady to be different from the Hamill Joker. According to rumors online, Joker is set to release in the March update for the game along with the Season 1 Elseworlds content.

Is Mr. Freeze Coming To Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

There isn’t going to be a “Mr” Freeze in the game, but there might be a “Mrs” Freeze because it will be the same alternate universe variant as the Joker we see. One can see the silhouette of a character in the New Roadmap promotion image, which has been presumed to be Mrs. Freeze. However, the Mr. Freeze from the Arkham franchise might be long dead along with Nora, his wife, since we last saw them move away from Gotham on a ship to live their remaining lives together.

So in short, we could see a version of Mrs. Freeze in the game soon.

Is Deathstroke Coming To Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

According to leaks online and the character Roadmap revealed by the devs, we can see a silhouette of an armored warrior resembling Deathstroke in the Year One plan for the game. In the first section, we see Joker followed by Mrs. Freeze in the second. However, in the most far-off section, it looks like the silhouette of what we can only assume is Deathstroke due to his iconic armor swinging off a grappling hook. If this is accurate, then Deathstroke will be a playable character down the line in the game.

Is Killer Croc Coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

There isn’t any confirmation of Killer Croc coming to the game. However, before the game’s release last year, a well-known data miner took to X to talk about the game’s post-launch content. They talked about how the game will feature Killer Croc as a post-launch character along with Deathstroke. They also leaked about a handful of other characters that will be released in the Year One content for the game. However, we can’t say anything for certain about Killer Croc so far.

Is Ra’s Al Ghul Coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Ra’s Al Ghul’s physical appearance in the game isn’t confirmed but we do have news that customization items suiting the villain’s theme will make it to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. In addition to Ra’s, Two-Face customization items are also coming to the game. However, since the death of Ra’s Al Ghul was still up in the air after Arkham Knight, we think it’s quite a stretch if he shows up.