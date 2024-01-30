Can Denuvo ruin Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s Steam Deck Experience?

The Denuvo DRM is a good countermeasure against piracy but it has its fair share of issues that affect the game’s performance. That is why most developers do not incorporate Denuvo in modern titles. And Denuvo is back ruining the experience of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players. It has the Denuvo DRM which is quite notorious for tons of reasons besides affecting performance. Previously, we saw Monster Hunter Rise, which had the Enigma Protector DRM. It made the game unplayable on Steam Deck even though it was fully approved on the device as a working title.

Advertisement

In the case of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League still hasn’t received approval for the Steam Deck. It is nearing the release date as we speak and the game has its fair share of issues heading into early access. We do not know if it will run smoothly with Denuvo DRM. It can affect the game’s performance and keep it from running on Steam Deck properly. And if Denuvo is the upcoming factor, then it is way too late to the party. The title is already under heavy criticism due to its HUD clutter and quite literally withdrawal.

Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s system requirements make it suitable for the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck directly isn’t comparable to a standard CPU or GPU because it doesn’t use the same technology. But people have compared the Deck to the current gen of consoles as well. The 512 SSD version can easily run games like God of War, Days Gone and Death Stranding at 30 FPS and 720p quality. And for such specifications, the game should run on the minimum graphics settings on the Steam Deck. However, tests haven’t been done yet so there is no clear indication for the same.

Advertisement

As the embargo of the reviews is lifted, we will get to know more about how the game can perform on the Steam Deck as well. Gaming organizations and Steam themselves will provide more information about this topic as time goes on.

Will users need an external SD card to install Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck will have almost no issues running the game for both the 512 and 1TB SSD Steam Deck models. However, for the ones who own the 64 GB ones that are currently being phased out, it might be a problem. Owners of those devices will need to purchase an external SD Card to install Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League since the game requires 65 GB of space.

There is an option for Steam Deck users to add more space using an external hard drive so running the game won’t be an issue. However, Denuvo has been known to decrease the performance so hopefully that does not worsen the gaming experience of DC’s mercenary squad.