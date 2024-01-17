Will Take-Two’s Trademark Dispute With Remedy Delay Max Payne 1 and 2 Remakes?

The ongoing trademark conflict between Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has left fans worried about its effect on the development of Max Payne 1 and 2. In June 2022, the makers of Alan Wake II announced bringing back their iconic game series in collaboration with Rockstar Games.

Max Payne 1 and 2 were two of the most successful games created by the Finish developers. It became known for its unique gritty neo-noir style. Many hailed these games among the greatest ones ever made. These titles were initially released on Windows but Remedy later collaborated with Rockstar to port them to PlayStation 2. So, fans were ecstatic when both companies announced they were joining hands to remake these two classics.

MAX PAYNE: Could Take-Two’s dispute against Remedy affect Max Payne I and II remakes development? Recap of everything we know ✅Officially announced in April 2022 ✅Sam Lake considers it a “big, big project” ✅Will launch and be packaged together as one single game… pic.twitter.com/dqEUOem3js — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) January 16, 2024

Lately, there have been questions about the collaborations and the development of the remakes. In April 2023, the Finish studio unveiled their new “R” logo. However, the Grand Theft Auto creators didn’t like the new look and filed a trademark dispute against Remedy Entertainment. Rockstar reasoned that both companies having an “R” logo would confuse the public. At this point in time, the proceeding won’t go further until 2025, and both have the opportunity to resolve the dispute between them first.

As for the development of Max Payne 1 and 2, the trademark dispute should affect it. Firstly, there is a long-standing relationship between Remedy and Rockstar. So, it is plausible for both companies to resolve the issues between them before the proceedings in 2025. Even if this case goes to court, Take-Two would have until November 2025 to submit further evidence for their claim. If things go in favor of the American giants, Remedy would simply have to revert to their iconic original logo.

When will Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes be released?

The trademark dispute between Remedy Entertainment and Take-Two started in 2023, soon after the former announced the new logo change. However, the plan for remaking the first two Max Payne titles into a single game in association with Rockstar Games was unveiled in 2022. Moreover, the remakes would be made using Remedy’s in-house game engine, the Northlight Engine, which they also used for Alan Wake II.

The Max Payne remake was still in the concept stage during the official announcement in April 2022. It was not until April 2023 that it advanced to the proof-of-concept level, which takes three to six months. As of October 2023, the game should have moved from concept stages to production readiness. The later stage also takes over six months and it wouldn’t go into production until April to May 2024.

As for the production stage, it would take one to two years and another six months to polish the final product. If Remedy sticks to this plan, and the ongoing trademark dispute doesn’t affect the development, the game should be on the shelf by late 2025 or 2026. For now, fans have nothing to worry about the games’s development. However, we will keep fans updated about the Max Payne remake.