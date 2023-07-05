Take-Two Interactive Is Now the World’s 2nd Biggest Game Studio, With CD Projekt Surpassing Ubisoft

In April, the Japanese game publisher Nexon dethroned Take-Two Interactive as the world’s 2nd biggest video game maker. However, for Nexon, things didn’t remain the way they were for very long as the company slipped back to the 3rd position, with CD Projekt surpassing Ubisoft.

Advertisement

The video game industry has undergone exponential innovation and growth over the past few years, eventually breeding extreme competition. Thus, there’s always an urge to become the world’s best among gaming conglomerates. In fact, it’s way beyond the most common debate of all time, i.e., which is the best between Xbox and PlayStation?

Here, the gaming giants such as Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Nexon, Bandai Namco, etc. come into the picture. Moreover, these are the renowned companies that make and deliver games for our consoles and PCs. So, let’s check out the rankings of the world’s top gaming companies according to their market valuation.

Advertisement

EA tops the chart followed by Take-Two Interactive, and many others

Recently on Twitter, a popular tech page ‘@Zuby_Tech’ released a list comprising the world’s leading gaming conglomerates.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Zuby_Tech/status/1674828604797075456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The studio behind the iconic FIFA and Need for Speed franchises, Electronic Arts, dominates the list. The American gaming giant is leading with a whopping $35.42 billion market valuation.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the renowned Rockstar Games and 2K, is on 2nd with a hefty valuation of $24.88 billion. Moreover, the Japanese game publisher Nexon, popularly known for titles like MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter, stands in 3rd place with a $16.18 billion valuation.

CD Projekt becomes Europe’s biggest gaming corp, surpassing Ubisoft

The developer that gave us the iconic The Witcher games, CD Projekt, is now Europe’s biggest game maker. With a $3.78 billion market valuation, the Poland-based company has left behind Ubisoft, which has a $3.52 billion valuation. However, the difference isn’t very significant, and Ubisoft could easily overtake CD Projekt in the coming months. Thus, it would be interesting to speculate whether CD Projekt keeps up being Europe’s No. 1. Until then, check out how to get your hands on the latest LeBron James x PS5 Limited Edition Wireless Controller.