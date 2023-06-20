The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Kyononis Shrine location and how to complete the challenge

Like every other The Legend of Zelda title, Tears of the Kingdom also has a lot to offer the fans. There are many locations for them to explore in the game. One such location that they must visit is the Kyonosis Shrine. Here is everything related to this in-game area.

Shrines are dungeon-like areas in the Zelda games, which also feature in the latest Tears of the Kingdom. But what makes this location so important is that it is the only place where the Light of Blessing can be obtained. The latter is an in-game item that improves the protagonist Link’s Heart Container and Stamina Wheel.

Kyonosis Shrine is like every other shrine appearing in this new Zelda title which shouldn’t be avoided. Visiting this shrine doesn’t only improve Link’s stamina and health, but it also gets Link closer to the Ancient Hero’s Aspect armor. It is a legendary in-game item that boosts the silent hero’s defensive stats.

Kyonosis Shrine location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features over 152 shrines across the sky and surface of Hyrule Kingdom. So it is a difficult task for the Zelda protagonist to discover all of them and visit. However, Kyonosis Shrine is one of the easiest shrines to locate in this new Nintendo game.

This shrine is located in the Hyrule Field Region, where the silent hero Link must visit the Hyrule Castle’s Central Square to spot this in-game location. To access the shrine, the protagonist can alternatively go north of Lookout Landing. The exact coordinates for the Kyonosis Shrine are -0204, 0451, 0020.

How to complete this shrine challenge?

Like other shrines in Tears of the Kingdom, Kyonosis Shrine also features a challenge to test Link’s new Ultrahand abilities. This shrine challenge is called “Combat Training.” The following are the necessary steps for completing this shrine challenge:

After entering the shrine, Link first needs to defeat the Constructs in the room. Link can use side hops and backflips to avoid the enemy’s attacks and launch a counterattack on the Construct.

After defeating the Construct, the Tears of the Kingdom protagonist can enter the altar room to access the Treasure Chest. Inside that chest, he would find a Zonaite Sword.

Once Link loots the Treasure Chest in the altar room, he can examine the shrine to obtain the Light of Blessing. After this, Link would complete the Kyonosis Shrine challenge.

It is one of the easiest shrine challenges in the game. Hence, Link should visit this in the early part of the game. After completing this shrine, Zelda fans can find out about the Kyokugon Shrine by clicking here.