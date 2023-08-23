Top 5 Highlights from Gamescom 2023 in case you missed

Gamescom 2023 demonstrated many things on already revealed games that will be released this year. However, the saw also showcased new exclusive content not displayed earlier in any other press event.

The entire Gamescom 2023 was a long-lasting event that revealed more information on highly anticipated games like COD MW3, Alan Wake 2, and more. Additionally, Geoff Keighley, the host of the show event also displayed exclusive content while on stage.

While checking on the entire live show in one sitting is hard, we have done the hard work to highlight all the major takeaways. From confirmation of new titles to more information on revealed ones, here are the top 5 moments from the event.

Top 5 Announcements at Gamescom 2023 Opening Night

5) Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most highly anticipated shooters released this year. During Gamescom 2023, fans got their first look at the campaign gameplay with a snippet from Operation 627. In a siege team takes on a mission to the Verdansk Prison, which was originally in Warzone.

The grand scale of the mission can be seen taking place at night as a stealth mission. The objective of the mission isn’t unknown, as it is closely tied to the story. However, fans have suggested, it has a close resemblance to a mission from earlier Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 from 2009.

4) Tekken 8

Tekken 8 was revealed during the game show hosted in Germany. In the presence of Katsuhiro Harada, the Tekken 8 gameplay was displayed for the first time with its planned release date of January 26, 2024. This fighting game is one of the most beloved and is largely compared to the Street Fighter franchise.

As seen from gameplay, the upcoming title will bring a new single-player mode and Arcade Quest. The new feature will be giving a throwback to the old days when fighting games were most popular. Additionally, it will also allow new players to interact with each other in the newly built online platform for fighting game lovers.

3) Black Myth Wukong

For fans of the souls-like genre, Black Myth Wukong is no stranger to fans. Initially revealed almost 3 years ago, players had been anticipating its release date. The game will be based on Unreal Engine 5, and feature next-gen graphics with genre-defying additions.

The game will take on Chinese mythical characters and take on a merciless journey. As seen from the newly released gameplay featuring a new boss, the game is looking great and would be a spectacle for fans of the genre. While there is no proper release date, it is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

2) Alan Wake 2

The official trailer for Alan Wake 2 has been finally revealed at the Gamescom 2023. The newly released trailer gives a deep look at the new lore of the franchise. Snippets from the gameplay were also shown in the latest trailer where the protagonist tries to fight off his demons.

The gameplay is likely to use live-action footage as used in Remedy Entertainment’s fan favorites like Control and Quantum Break. Moreover, the trailer also gives a thorough look at how bizarre the story will be like its predecessor. Players will be able to get their hands on the game later this year on October 27, 2023.

1) Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Phantom Liberty is the most awaited DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, as it provides a new story to explore. In the latest showcase, players were able to see new additions made to the game. While most content will be arriving with the DLC, game owners will also get a big overhaul with the game’s Update 2.0.

The upcoming DLC will feature a new adventure with V and Johnny Silverhand, who were the main characters of the base game. Additionally, it has also been teased that this story might provide a cure that might be able to help the main protagonist. Players can try all these new additions on September 27, 2023.

These are the top five highlights from the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night. If you liked this article and find updates on more similar content, give us a follow. However, if you want to read more related topics now, visit our main hub by clicking here.