Crimson Desert impressed RPG fans at Gamescom 2023

Gamescom 2023 unveiled several new trailers for upcoming video games, including Crimson Desert. Fans finally got a better look at this RPG since its reveal at The Game Awards 2020. Let’s delve into the details and find out everything there is about Crimson Desert, shall we?



Gamescom is a festival for gamers where they get to enjoy upcoming video games. They can also interact with developers there to learn more about their future projects. This year’s Gamescom unveiled the action RPG title Crimson Desert by Pearl Abyss, which has since intrigued a lot of fans

The South Korean game developers initially planned it to be a prequel to the 2014-released action MMORPG Black Desert. However, they ended up creating something different. Still, the events of Crimson Desert take place in the Black Desert universe, and fans finally witnessed what this game is like at Gamescom 2023.

Everything to know about Crimson Desert

Pearl Abyss released periodic commentary videos to keep fans updated about the development of Crimson Desert. But it was not enough to please the audience, as they wanted something more. Finally, after a long wait since The Game Awards 2020, fans have something to look forward to about the title.

Crimson Desert is an action role-playing game in the same universe as Black Desert. The trailer revealed how this title is staying true to its genre, as it features an intense combat and action mechanic. It is actually the perfect game for those seeking some thrilling action.

The trailer showcased the presence of magic in the gameworld, as the protagonist can be seen flying using some magical ability. Moreover, we even got glimpses of a giant tree-like being as well as a dragon. On the other hand, Crimson Desert also has several floating cities, which could be a result of magic in this game’s universe.

Incidentally, the new trailer revealed that there is a lot more for players to do than get involved in some mind-blowing action. They can tame horses to ride across the lands or go for some fishing. This action RPG game will have hot air balloons, which players can avail of while exploring the map.

Aside from exciting gameplay mechanics, player should also look forward to the unique and incredible visuals. This upcoming title by Pearl Abyss doesn’t fail to impress in that department, as the South Korean developers used the upgraded version of their in-house game engine, the BlackSpace Engine.

That’s all we know about Crimson Desert for now. However, there has been a lot of excitement among fans since its reveal at Gamescom 2023. If you liked reading this article, you can learn more about the official release date for Tekken 8 by clicking here.